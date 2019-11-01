Rockets vs. Nets: Russ Westbrook Headlines Starting Lineups & Rosters

The Houston Rockets and Brooklyn Nets is one of the headliner games for tonight’s NBA slate. James Harden and Russell Westbrook will square off with Kyrie Irving at the Barclays Center.

Here is a look at the revamped starting lineups with Westbrook joining Harden in Houston, and Irving signing with the Nets this offseason. This is a projected lineup, and we will be updating once the official matchups are announced.

Rockets Projected Starting Lineup vs. Nets

C- Clint Capela

PF- P.J. Tucker

SF- Danuel House

SG- James Harden

PG- Russell Westbrook

Westbrook and Harden form one of the most dynamic duos in the NBA. Heading into the Nets contest, Westbrook is averaging 22.5 points, 12 rebounds, 10.2 assists and 1.5 steals per game with the Rockets.

Nets Projected Starting Lineup vs. Rockets

C- DeAndre Jordan

PF- Taurean Prince

SF- Joe Harris

SG- Caris LaVert

PG- Kyrie Irving

As a quick reminder, Kevin Durant signed with the Nets over the offseason but is expected to miss the entire season as he recovers from an Achilles’ injury. It is still an exciting team given the Nets made the playoffs last season and added Irving to an already potent core group of players. Irving is putting up video game numbers for the Nets as he is averaging 35.2 points, 6.2 assists, six rebounds and 1.5 steals per game.

Rockets Roster for 2019-20 NBA Season

Here is a look at the Rockets roster and depth chart, per Real GM.

C- Clint Capela, Tyson Chandler, Nene Mybyner

PF- P.J. Tucker, Ryan Anderson, Isaiah Hartenstein

SF- Danuel House Jr., Thabo Sefolosha, Gary Clark, Gerald Green

SG- James Harden, Eric Gordon, Ben McLemore, Michael Frazier

PG- Russell Westbrook, Austin Rivers, Chris Clemons



Nets Roster for 2019-20 NBA Season

C- DeAndre Jordan, Jarrett Allen, Nic Claxton

PF- Taurean Prince, Rodions Kurucs, Henry Ellenson

SF- Joe Harris, David Nwaba, Dzanan Musa, Wilson Chandler, Kevin Durant*

SG- Caris LeVert, Garrett Temple, Theo Pinson

PG- Kyrie Irving, Spencer Dinwiddie

*Injured

The Rockets Are Favored by 4.5 Points Against the Nets

It is early in the season, but these two teams enter the season on opposite ends of the spectrum. The Rockets are 3-1 with a hot start to the season, while the Nets have struggled at 1-3. It is no surprise that the Rockets are favored by 4.5 points in the latest point spread and the over-under is set at a whopping 244, per OddsShark.

Harden and Westbrook were both known for their prolific scoring prior to joining forces. The two began their careers as teammates with the Thunder, but Harden is a much different player than the one that played the sixth-man role in the early days. Westbrook emphasized that the most important stat to both players is the one in the win column.

“I think it is only with me and Russ,” Harden explained to Houston Chronicle. “Like if Russ gets a triple-double, it’s (considered) normal. If I get 55 or 60 points, it’s (considered) normal. If somebody else was to do that, to have a career night, it’s like ‘Oh my God.’ But I don’t care. I just try to go out there and try to win games.”