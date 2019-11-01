Rockets vs. Nets: Russ Westbrook Headlines Starting Lineups & Rosters

The Houston Rockets and Brooklyn Nets is one of the headliner games for tonight’s NBA slate. James Harden and Russell Westbrook will square off with Kyrie Irving at the Barclays Center.
Here is a look at the revamped starting lineups with Westbrook joining Harden in Houston, and Irving signing with the Nets this offseason. This is a projected lineup, and we will be updating once the official matchups are announced.
Rockets Projected Starting Lineup vs. Nets
C- Clint Capela
PF- P.J. Tucker
SF- Danuel House
SG- James Harden
PG- Russell Westbrook
Westbrook and Harden form one of the most dynamic duos in the NBA. Heading into the Nets contest, Westbrook is averaging 22.5 points, 12 rebounds, 10.2 assists and 1.5 steals per game with the Rockets.
Nets Projected Starting Lineup vs. Rockets
C- DeAndre Jordan
PF- Taurean Prince
SF- Joe Harris
SG- Caris LaVert
PG- Kyrie Irving
As a quick reminder, Kevin Durant signed with the Nets over the offseason but is expected to miss the entire season as he recovers from an Achilles’ injury. It is still an exciting team given the Nets made the playoffs last season and added Irving to an already potent core group of players. Irving is putting up video game numbers for the Nets as he is averaging 35.2 points, 6.2 assists, six rebounds and 1.5 steals per game.
Rockets Roster for 2019-20 NBA Season
Here is a look at the Rockets roster and depth chart, per Real GM.
C- Clint Capela, Tyson Chandler, Nene Mybyner
PF- P.J. Tucker, Ryan Anderson, Isaiah Hartenstein
SF- Danuel House Jr., Thabo Sefolosha, Gary Clark, Gerald Green
SG- James Harden, Eric Gordon, Ben McLemore, Michael Frazier
PG- Russell Westbrook, Austin Rivers, Chris Clemons
Nets Roster for 2019-20 NBA Season
C- DeAndre Jordan, Jarrett Allen, Nic Claxton
PF- Taurean Prince, Rodions Kurucs, Henry Ellenson
SF- Joe Harris, David Nwaba, Dzanan Musa, Wilson Chandler, Kevin Durant*
SG- Caris LeVert, Garrett Temple, Theo Pinson
PG- Kyrie Irving, Spencer Dinwiddie
*Injured
The Rockets Are Favored by 4.5 Points Against the Nets
It is early in the season, but these two teams enter the season on opposite ends of the spectrum. The Rockets are 3-1 with a hot start to the season, while the Nets have struggled at 1-3. It is no surprise that the Rockets are favored by 4.5 points in the latest point spread and the over-under is set at a whopping 244, per OddsShark.
Harden and Westbrook were both known for their prolific scoring prior to joining forces. The two began their careers as teammates with the Thunder, but Harden is a much different player than the one that played the sixth-man role in the early days. Westbrook emphasized that the most important stat to both players is the one in the win column.
“I think it is only with me and Russ,” Harden explained to Houston Chronicle. “Like if Russ gets a triple-double, it’s (considered) normal. If I get 55 or 60 points, it’s (considered) normal. If somebody else was to do that, to have a career night, it’s like ‘Oh my God.’ But I don’t care. I just try to go out there and try to win games.”