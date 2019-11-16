LeBron James Viciously Destroys Kings Forward With Dunk [WATCH]

Nemanja Bjelica did not get the memo that when LeBron James is going downhill, get the heck out of the way.

Bjelica stepped into the lane to take a charge late in the second quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers star, but instead, he found himself getting absolutely destroyed by James, who gave him a death stare just for good measure when the play was over.

Nemanja Bjelica tried to take a charge on this spectacular dunk attempt from LeBron James while Larry David was in attendance. Spoiler alert: It did not go particularly well for Nemanja Bjelica. pic.twitter.com/wdNMM8SQsF — Bryan Kalbrosky (@BryanKalbrosky) November 16, 2019

LeBron has looked better than ever in his 17th season so far, ripping off triple-doubles and showing he hasn’t lost any pep in his step. James is averaging 23.9 points in 34.5 minutes played so far this season. He’s also notched 11 assists and eight rebounds per game.

After a slow start, LeBron’s monster jam helped spark the Lakers for a second quarter rally, outscoring the Kings 29-20 in the stanza.

LeBron James, Tom Brady Joke About Longevity

LeBron James is almost 35 years old with some massive NBA mileage on his legs, but you couldn’t tell by the way he plays the game. It’s almost nightly that James is pulling off some kind of wizardry on the court that only he could.

The same could be said for Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who had a playful exchange with James on social media on Friday.

It started when LeBron was asked about his friend Carmelo Anthony — who recently signed with the Portland Trail Blazers — and if it makes him think about the end of his career.

“Not really. Not the way I feel right now,” he said, per ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. “Me and Tom Brady are one in the same. We’re going to play until we can’t walk no more.”

Brady is 42, but is still producing as a championship level for the New England Patriots. James’ comments prompted a response from the legendary QB on Twitter.

“I’m playing until I can’t dunk anymore,” Brady wrote.

No matter how invested Brady gets in his TB12 method, there’s no way he’s throwing down like The King did on Friday night. But LeBron had a playful response back for Brady.

“Well I’m playing until I can’t throw TD passes anymore,” James responded.

READ NEXT: Browns Fans Start Petition After Myles Garrett Suspension