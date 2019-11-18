NFL Power Rankings Week 12: Cowboys, Saints & Vikings Move Up

NFL wins are never easy as some of the teams at the top of our NFL power rankings found out. The Panthers ran into a Falcons team that is on a surprising winning streak, while the 49ers and Vikings survived scares from teams at the bottom of the standings.

The story of the week was the dominant performance by the Ravens who are continuing to prove they are for real. Baltimore’s win over New England was a statement, while Lamar Jackson leading them to a blowout win over the Texans was confirmation that this is one of the best teams in the NFL. Deshaun Watson and the Texans can afford a loss to the Ravens, but it is the way the game unfolded that leaves major question marks for Houston ahead of the postseason.

After rolling out eight straight wins, the 49ers look beatable and needed a big fourth quarter to edge out a victory against the Cardinals. As San Francisco enters the meat of their schedule, we will find out if they will be able to hold onto the NFC West.

Coming off a big win over the Cowboys, it looked like the Vikings were going to lose to the Broncos. Minnesota made a furious comeback to end up with what turned out to be a surprising victory over the Broncos. The Cowboys bounced back against the Lions, and the offense showed glimpses of what we saw to start the season.

Top 5: Ravens & Saints Make Statements

New England came away with a victory over Philadelphia, but the Patriots offense is going to need more for their postseason push. If last season taught us anything, it is never to doubt Bill Belichick will have the Patriots playing their best football in January. It may not have been the prettiest win, but a victory over a solid Eagles team still has merit.

The Saints proved two things during Week 11 but the most important item was the New Orleans offense was back to being explosive. Secondly, the Falcons are playing better than their record making the Saints’ loss to Atlanta in Week 10 a little more tolerable.

The race between the Seahawks and 49ers could be for more than just the NFC West. Both teams are in the hunt for a top NFC seed along with the division. Seattle and San Francisco both have difficult schedules to close out the season.

Green Bay and Seattle both had their bye in Week 11. It will be interesting to see how each franchise responds in Week 12 as both teams have a chance at a first-round bye in the playoffs.

Bottom 5: The Bengals Remain Winless

The Bengals hung around for the majority of their matchup against the Raiders, and it looked like Cincinnati might have a chance to land their first win. Instead, the Bengals only managed to score three points in the second half as Oakland secured the victory. The Bengals continue to be the only NFL team without a win.

One of the major news stories for teams at the bottom of the standings happened in college football as Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa sustained a serious hip injury that will require surgery. Tagovailoa was the favorite to be the top quarterback selected in the 2020 NFL draft, but his recent injury may cause him to return to Alabama for another season. This would be a major blow for quarterback-needy teams in next year’s draft.

Elsewhere, the Falcons officially moved out of the bottom five as the team is enjoying their first winning streak of the season. Atlanta is 2-0 since returning from the bye but still need a minor miracle to get back into the postseason picture.

Here is a look at the latest NFL power rankings after Week 11. We will continue to update our list after Monday Night Football.

NFL Power Rankings: After Week 11