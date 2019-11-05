Your Must-See Sports Headlines for Today, November 5

Welcome to the roundup of must-see sports news from Monday, highlighted by the Dallas Cowboys defeating their division rival New York Giants in a game that saw them overcome a slow start and a black cat that interrupted the action on the field.

We’ll also take a look at the Red Sox’ power-hitting outfielder J.D. Martinez opting to stay with the team and the Cleveland Browns letting go of one of their players after he posted threatening tweets.

All this and more as we get you up to speed with the sports world on this Tuesday.

Cowboys Survive Spooky Start, Take Down Division Rival Giants for Sixth Straight Time

The Dallas Cowboys overcame a shaky start and a black cat running on the field (see below) on Monday night, as they beat the New York Giants, 37-18, to maintain their hold on first-place in the NFC East.

The Giants got off to a quick start and led 12-3 in the second quarter, but the Cowboys rallied to take a 13-12 lead at halftime.

The Cowboys opened the game up in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Giants 21-3 to close out their sixth consecutive win against their division rival.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott closed the game strong, completing 22 of 35 passes for 257 yards and three touchdowns.

Ezekiel Elliot also had a big game for the 5-3 Cowboys, rushing for 139 yards on 23 carries.

Rookie Daniel Jones threw for 210 yards and a touchdown, while also accounting for three turnovers on the night (two fumbles and an interception) in the Giants’ fifth straight loss.

Jourdan Lewis with the scoop n score to end the night!

📺: #DALvsNYG on ESPN

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports App

— NFL (@NFL) November 5, 2019

Although they were beaten, the Giants did have the highlight of the night, when receiver Golden Tate pulled down an out-of-this-world one-handed grab near the goal-line on a 3rd down and 14 in the second quarter.

The Cowboys have a half-game lead on the Philadelphia Eagles for first place in the division as they head into their Week 10 Sunday Night Football matchup with the 6-3 Minnesota Vikings.

VIRAL MOMENT THAT HAS EVERYONE TALKING: Black Cat Steals Show, Interrupts Monday Night Football Game

MetLife Stadium has been like a Halloween haunted house the last few weeks on Monday Night Football.

First, it was New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold infamously saying that he was “seeing ghosts” while struggling against the New England Patriots and their top-ranked defense two weeks ago.

Then, on Monday night it was a black cat. Yes, a black cat that stole the show during the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys nationally-televised prime-time game.

— New York Giants (@Giants) November 5, 2019

With just under six minutes remaining in the first half, play was interrupted when a black cat ran onto the field.

— NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) November 5, 2019

Upon noticing the cat, the crowd erupted as it began to duck and dodge security and New Jersey state troopers that were attempting to corral it.

After a couple of minutes in the spotlight, the cat ended up in the endzone and left the field of play, running up the tunnel.

Of course, this wasn’t the first time a black cat made a guest cameo for a New York sports team.

Fifty years ago, a black cat ran in front of the Chicago Cubs dugout in a huge late-season pennant-race game with the New York Mets at Shea Stadium.

The 1969 “Miracle Mets” would go on to win their first championship that season, and some to this day credit the cat for putting the hex on the Cubs and sparking the Mets to their improbable run.

DON’T MISS THESE STORIES: Rounding Up the Top Headlines

— MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) November 5, 2019

WHAT’S ON TAP IN THE SPORTS WORLD ON TUESDAY

— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) November 5, 2019

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Top Four Teams Face-Off On Opening Night

The ninth annual Champions Classic tips off the 2019-2020 college basketball season at Madison Square Garden in grand fashion tonight with the top four teams in the nation in action.

Four of college basketball’s blue bloods meet in the “World’s Most Famous Arena” when No. 3 Kansas faces No. 4 Duke, followed by No. 1 Michigan State taking on No. 2 Kentucky. Tuesday will mark the first time in NCAA Division I men’s basketball history that No. 1 will meet No. 2 on the season’s opening night.

No. 3 Kansas vs. No. 4 Duke: Tonight, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)

No. 1 Michigan State vs. No. 2 Kentucky: Tonight, 9:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

