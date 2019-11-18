Steelers Appeal Fine for Quarterback Injury Violation: Report

The Pittsburgh Steelers are going to be paying a hefty sum of fines back to the NFL for their involvement in last Thursday’s fight with the Cleveland Browns, but they will first try to dismiss a previous one they deemed unjust.

According to an ESPN report on Monday, the Steelers are appealing their $75,000 fine for violating the league’s injury report policy from an incident that dates back to Week 2. The Steelers did not disclose star quarterback Ben Roethlisberger had an elbow injury in their matchup with the Seattle Seahawks and listed him on the injury report as “not injury related.”

Roethlisberger didn’t finish the first half before exiting the game, a 28-26 loss for the Steelers, and underwent season-ending elbow surgery the next week.

Head coach Mike Tomlin was also fined $25,000, but it was not made clear whether he was appealing his fine for the incident.

The Steelers’ appeal news comes as the NFL is investigating a similar issue regarding the Detroit Lions’ decision to deactivate starting quarterback Matthew Stafford for Week 10’s game against the Chicago Bears. Stafford was listed as questionable until hours before being ruled out hours before kickoff, but different stories from inside the situation have caused the league to take a closer look at when the organization knew Stafford would be unavailable.

Stafford fractured bones in his back during Week 9’s loss to the Oakland Raiders and is reportedly dealing with a six-week injury, though he could sit longer depending on the state of the Lions (3-6-1) when he returns to good health.

Fines Increase Heat on Mike Tomlin’s Seat

Drama and disappointment in 2019 might just bring to an end Tomlin’s longtime tenure at the helm of the Steelers, who are reeling from an ugly loss to Cleveland last Thursday night. They had recovered from an 0-3 start to win four of their next five games, riding the momentum of three straight wins into the prime-time divisional matchup.

But the Browns kept the Steelers mostly ineffective throughout the game, holding them to just 58 rushing yards and picking off new starter Mason Rudolph four times before the powder keg blew in the waning seconds and resulted in a brawl one analyst described as “one of the worst things I’ve ever seen on a professional sports field.”

While Tomlin’s players didn’t start the fight — nor did he comment on the scene in the postgame — the spectacle hurts the case for his retention in a season where the Baltimore Ravens (8-2) seem to be running away with the AFC North. Offensive lineman Maurkice Pouncey was suspended for three games for his role in the brawl, which saw him throwing punches and land a kick to Myles Garrett’s helmet.

The Steelers (5-5) have a favorable final stretch with games against the Cincinnati Bengals, Arizona Cardinals and New York Jets still on the schedule along with a home rematch against the Browns on Dec. 1. Missing out on the playoffs for a second straight season could spell doom for Tomlin, though, even with his star quarterback due to return for the 2020 season.

