Vikings vs Cowboys: Betting Line, Odds & Pick

The Dallas Cowboys (5-3) will host the Minnesota Vikings (6-3) Sunday night at AT&T Stadium in Dallas. The Cowboys are 3-1 at home this season and are winners of their last two, while the Vikings are fresh off their first loss in a month after falling to Kansas City on the road 26-23 last weekend.

The Vikings will need a win to keep up with the Green Bay Packers in a very competitive NFC North division, and the first place Cowboys need a ‘W’ just as badly, as the 5-4 Philadelphia Eagles are right behind them in the division.

So who has the edge in this one? Here’s a breakdown of the game:

Cowboys

The Cowboys are playing well right now, and they currently have the best offense in the NFL, averaging 28.4 points a game while gaining a whopping 436.8 yards per game. They will be going up against a very solid Vikings defense that is giving up just 17.6 points a game.

The Cowboys also have a solid defense, and they’re holding opponents to a very similar 17.8 points, so these two teams will be quite evenly matched entering this game. Dallas may be without its star linebacker Leighton Vander Esch, who could miss the game with a neck injury. The Cowboys may benefit from home field advantage–and from being a winning team. Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is 6-28 in his career against teams with winning records:

Kirk Cousins’s teams are now 6-28 in his career against teams with a winning record. The #Cowboys are 5-3.@BlueStarBlog pic.twitter.com/0cerpr2DsF — Newy Scruggs (@newyscruggs) November 8, 2019

Vikings

The Vikings are coming off a last-second loss to the Chiefs, but the big story surrounding the Vikings this week is Pro Bowl wide receiver Adam Thielen’s hamstring injury. Thielen will likely be out of this one, and while Stefon Diggs will likely see increased targets, the Vikings will definitely miss Thielen in this game.

The Vikings will likely lean on their star running back Dalvin Cook, who has 894 yards rushing and nine touchdowns on the ground this season. The only three teams the Cowboys have managed to shut down in the running game this season are Washington, the Jets and Miami, so if the Vikings can get their ground game going, they could do some damage.

Trends, Pick & Prediction:

Spread: Vikings +3

Over/Under: 48 points

Odds Shark predicts that the Cowboys will win this game by a projected score of 27-21, which has the Cowboys winning, covering the spread, and the point total going over 48 points.

Some relevant trends surrounding the game courtesy of Odds Shark:

• The total has gone UNDER in 12 of Minnesota’s last 18 games.

• Minnesota is 4-1 SU in their last 5 games.

• The Vikings are 9-1 ATS in their last 10 games against Dallas.

• Minnesota is 7-3 SU in their last 10 games against Dallas.

• The total has gone OVER in 8 of Dallas’ last 11 games.

• The Cowboys are 13-5 SU in their last 18 games.

• The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Dallas’ last 5 games against Minnesota.

• Dallas is 8-1 SU in their last 9 games at home.

We’re with Odds Shark on this one, largely because of Cousins’ inability to beat teams with winning records in big games. The Cowboys should take care of business at home.

Final Prediction: Cowboys 24 Vikings 14