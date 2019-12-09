Eli Manning’s Wife Abby McGrew Cheers for Giants From the Cheap Seats

Eli Manning was not only the No. 1 overall pick in the 2004 NFL Draft after playing college football at Ole Miss, his alma matter also set him up for something he wouldn’t have had at any of the other school that recruited him out of high school: The opportunity to meet his future wife: Abbby McGrew.

Abby, 35, was Eli’s college sweetheart in Oxford, Mississippi, and the football star proposed to the Nashville native in 2007. The two tied the know on April 9, 2008 at the One & Only Palmilla resort in Los Cabos, Mexico, where brothers Peyton and Cooper Manning served as groomsmen.

The Manning have since become a family of six. This past year, the Mannings welcomed their first son on Super Bowl Sunday, natch. His was named Charles “Charlie” Elisha Manning, and joins older sisters Ava Frances, 8, Lucy Thomas, 6 and Caroline Olivia, 4.

Manning, 38, has played for the New York Giants throughout the entirety of his career, and as their starting quarterback, has helped bring the franchise two Super Bowl Championship wins during his 16-season tenure. He started 210 straight games for the franchise when suddenly Manning was benched, and the Giants started 22-year-old Daniel Jones, the 2019 No. 6 overall NFL Draft pick, as their quarterback.

After 10 games this season, Jones has found himself on the sidelines with a high ankle sprain, which means Manning will again take the starting reins as the Giants face NFC East division rival, the Philadelphia Eagles, on Monday Night Football. He’s also expected to be the starting QB in Week 15, when the Giants (2-10) play the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium, which could very well turn outto be his last home start in the Meadowlands.

Manning Makes Abby Sit In the Stands During High Pressure Games

In January 2008, in the playoff game against Green Bay, just before the Giants took on the undefeated New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLII, the star quarterback’s older brother Cooper told the New York Post that his soon-to-be-sister-in-law at the time was not allowed to sit in the family suite.

Cooper said, “Once or twice she was invited to sit in a suite and things didn’t end well.” Therefore, Abby was relegated to sit far away in the cheap seats, even in Wisconsin’s frigid temperatures.

Also, none of this was not Abby’s idea, but she went along with it. “In the spirit of superstition, Eli told her, ‘I don’t care if it’s 4 degrees in Green Bay, you’re sitting in the stands,'” Cooper jokingly added, “Anything for a W.” Cooper called Abby “a great gal,” and as to whether or not she minded Manning’s superstitions he said, “She’s buying into it … she understands it.”

Abby could very well be sitting in the cheap seats at Lincoln Financial Field on Monday night. The weather in Philadelphia is predicted to be 52 degrees and rainy.

As reported by SI in October, the last game Manning started for the Giants, Abby watched most of the game in the outdoor section of the Mannings’ suite, “sitting in the last row to avoid the sun and holding a team roster because she doesn’t know many of the players her husband was throwing to” due to the team’s high amount of injuries and suspensions.

Will Manning Retire Or Leave New York In 2020?

Leaving New York to play elsewhere would not be an easy decision for Manning, as he and Abby have long settled in their $4.7 million colonial style home in Summit, New Jersey. The two-story residence includes 6 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms, and sits on 1.1 acres. The Mannings also have a $8.5 million home in the Hamptons, a 3-story, 5 bedroom home, which includes a private deck that leads directly to the beach.

In response to all the rumors swirling Manning told ESPN, “Just take it one game at a time. You never want to try to make decisions about your future while you’re still living in the present and don’t know the circumstances of what could happen.”

Focusing his attention on the Eagles, a team Manning hasn’t manage to beat since 2016, “Just have to go out there and try to get a win for the Giants if I’m asked to do that,” the former two-time Super Bowl MVP said. “I’ll analyze everything else after the season.”

