College Football Bowl Schedule 2019-20: Games, Teams & Matchups

Bowl Game Schedule

Getty The college football bowl schedule features plenty of intriguing matchups.

The college football bowl season has arrived with the first game starting on Friday, December 20th and running through the national championship in New Orleans on Monday, January 13th. We will be updating our bowl tracker as games are announced throughout the day. Click here to see our predictions for the final College Football Playoff rankings.

LSU, Ohio State, Clemson and Oklahoma are expected to make the College Football Playoff. This year, the Peach Bowl and Fiesta Bowl are the two games linked with the playoff. It is an incredibly strong playoff field with three of the four teams having undefeated seasons. Both semifinal matchups take place on Saturday, December 28.

LSU and Ohio State were considered the two teams fighting for the No. 1 seed. The Tigers dominated the SEC with key wins over Georgia, Alabama, Auburn, Florida and Texas A&M. LSU completely revamped their offense during the offseason hiring Joe Brady from the Saints to become part of the coaching staff. Joe Burrow has looked like the best player in the country this season.

Justin Fields transferred from Georgia to Ohio State and has the Buckeyes offense looking even better than last season with Dwayne Haskins. Chase Young is the best defensive player in the country and has been a monster at getting to the quarterback.

No one knows what the ceiling is for Clemson given the ACC is perceived to not be as strong as some of the other conferences. The Tigers dominated almost every team on their schedule and bring championship experience into the playoff.

Oklahoma’s offense was able to not miss a beat after Jalen Hurts transferred from Alabama. It is Oklahoma’s defense and rushing attack that has kept the Sooners in games towards the end of the season.

Here is a look at the 2019-20 college football bowl schedule.

College Football Bowls 2019-20: Schedule & Matchups

DATE  BOWL GAME TIME(ET)/TV
Dec. 20 Bahamas Bowl: Charlotte vs. Buffalo 2 p.m. ESPN
Dec. 20 Frisco Bowl 7:30 p.m. ESPN2
Dec. 21 Celebration Bowl: North Carolina A&T vs. Alcorn State 12 p.m. ABC
Dec. 21 New Mexico Bowl 2 p.m. ESPN
Dec. 21 Cure Bowl 2:30 p.m. CBS Sports
Dec. 21 Boca Raton Bowl 3:30 p.m. ABC
Dec. 21 Camellia Bowl 5:30 p.m. ESPN
Dec. 21 Las Vegas Bowl: Boise St. 7:30 p.m. ABC
Dec. 21 New Orleans Bowl 9 p.m. ESPN
Dec. 23 Gasparilla Bowl 2:30 p.m. ESPN
Dec. 24 Hawaii Bowl: BYU 8 p.m. ESPN
Dec. 26 Independence Bowl 4 p.m. ESPN
Dec. 26 Quick Lane Bowl 8 p.m. ESPN
Dec. 27 Military Bowl 12 p.m. ESPN
Dec. 27 Pinstripe Bowl 3:20 p.m. ESPN
Dec. 27 Texas Bowl 6:45 p.m. ESPN
Dec. 27 Holiday Bowl 8 p.m. ESPN
Dec. 27 Cheez-It Bowl 10:15 p.m. ESPN
Dec. 28 Camping World 12 p.m. ABC
Dec. 28 Cotton Bowl 12 p.m. ESPN
Dec. 28 Fiesta Bowl 4 or 8 p.m. ESPN
Dec. 28 Peach Bowl 4 or 8 p.m. ESPN
Dec. 30 First Responder Bowl 12:30 p.m. ESPN
Dec. 30 Music City Bowl 4 p.m. ESPN
Dec. 30 Redbox Bowl 4 p.m. Fox
Dec. 30 Orange Bowl 8 p.m. ESPN
Dec. 31 Belk Bowl Noon ABC
Dec. 31 Sun Bowl 2 p.m. CBS Sports
Dec. 31 Liberty Bowl 3:45 p.m. ESPN
Dec. 31 Arizona Bowl 4:30 p.m. CBS Sports
Dec. 31 Alamo Bowl 7:30 p.m. ESPN
Jan. 1 Citrus Bowl 1 p.m. ABC
Jan. 1 Outback Bowl 1 p.m. ESPN
Jan. 1 Rose Bowl 5 p.m. ESPN
Jan. 1 Sugar Bowl 8:45 p.m. ESPN
Jan. 2 Birmingham Bowl 3 p.m. ESPN
Jan. 2 Gator Bowl 7 p.m. ESPN
Jan. 3 Idaho Bowl 3:30 p.m. ESPN
Jan. 4 Armed Forces Bowl 11:30 a.m. ESPN
Jan. 4 LendingTree Bowl 7:30 p.m. ESPN
Jan. 13 National Championship 8 p.m ESPN

