College Football Bowl Schedule 2019-20: Games, Teams & Matchups

The college football bowl season has arrived with the first game starting on Friday, December 20th and running through the national championship in New Orleans on Monday, January 13th. We will be updating our bowl tracker as games are announced throughout the day. Click here to see our predictions for the final College Football Playoff rankings.

LSU, Ohio State, Clemson and Oklahoma are expected to make the College Football Playoff. This year, the Peach Bowl and Fiesta Bowl are the two games linked with the playoff. It is an incredibly strong playoff field with three of the four teams having undefeated seasons. Both semifinal matchups take place on Saturday, December 28.

LSU and Ohio State were considered the two teams fighting for the No. 1 seed. The Tigers dominated the SEC with key wins over Georgia, Alabama, Auburn, Florida and Texas A&M. LSU completely revamped their offense during the offseason hiring Joe Brady from the Saints to become part of the coaching staff. Joe Burrow has looked like the best player in the country this season.

Justin Fields transferred from Georgia to Ohio State and has the Buckeyes offense looking even better than last season with Dwayne Haskins. Chase Young is the best defensive player in the country and has been a monster at getting to the quarterback.

No one knows what the ceiling is for Clemson given the ACC is perceived to not be as strong as some of the other conferences. The Tigers dominated almost every team on their schedule and bring championship experience into the playoff.

Oklahoma’s offense was able to not miss a beat after Jalen Hurts transferred from Alabama. It is Oklahoma’s defense and rushing attack that has kept the Sooners in games towards the end of the season.

Here is a look at the 2019-20 college football bowl schedule.

College Football Bowls 2019-20: Schedule & Matchups