DraftKings Week 15 Thursday Night Football Showdown: Picks & DFS Lineups

DraftKings NFL $1.11M Thursday Night Football Showdown is open for entry now. The contest features the AFC’s current top-seeded team, the Baltimore Ravens, facing off with a New York Jets team who has won four of their last five games.

The first place prize winner of the Showdown will receive a hefty $250K payout. Let’s see how to optimize our lineups below.

Rules & Scoring:

Six total players (one captain, five flex players) Captain selection costs 1.5x standard salary Captain scores 1.5x fantasy point values Can choose from any position (QB, RB, WR, TE, K, DST) You can use as many players at the same position as you’d like $50,000 salary cap



Follow the Heavy on Fantasy & Betting for all the latest betting news, odds, and picks

Roster Construction

Captain: Lamar Jackson $20,700

$20,700 FLEX: Le’Veon Bell $9,400

$9,400 FLEX: Marquise Brown $8,200

$8,200 FLEX: Ravens DEF $5,800

$5,800 FLEX: Justin Tucker $4,000

$4,000 FLEX: Vyncint Smith $900

Why This Lineup?

Nothing to explain here. Give me Lamar Jackson, name the price, money is not an issue.

Le’Veon Bell will trade-in his bowling shoes for a pair of cleats on Thursday night. A matchup with the Ravens might not be as difficult as it may seem on the surface. Baltimore has allowed an 89+ yard rusher in three of their last five games.

Marquise Brown has literally totaled negative-one receiving yards over the past two weeks. Expect him to get back on track vs. the Jets. New York has allowed three 92+ yard receivers over their last five games. They’ve also struggled with speedsters similar to that of Brown. Darius Slayton and Phillip Dorsett averaged 83.5 yards and totaled three TDs vs. Gang Green.

Ravens Defense has been phenomenal of late. In fact, since Week 6, there hasn’t been a better defensive unit from a fantasy perspective. Over that period they’ve averaged 13.9 fantasy points and scored in double-digits all but twice. The Jets allow an average of 11.38 fantasy points to opposing defenses this season, the most in the NFL.

Justin Tucker is just one of three kickers to average 10+ fantasy points since Week 4. The Jets allow the ninth-most fantasy points to the kicker position this season. That includes surrendering an absurd 24 fantasy points to Miami’s Jason Sanders a week ago.

You’re probably thinking, who the hell is Vyncint Smith? Understandable. However, he’s fresh off of playing 49% of New York’s offensive snaps in Week 14, a career-high for the second-year man. ESPN’s Rich Crimini has also reported that Smith could play a key role in New York’s receiving corp with both Demaryius Thomas and Ryan Griffin out.

Final Thoughts & Obvious Omissions

Thursday night’s tilt lacks many fantasy prevalent players beyond the few that we selected. Mark Ingram, Mark Andrews, and Robby Anderson are likely the most glaring omissions for our lineup.

Mark Ingram has rushed for 59 yards or fewer in seven of his last nine games.

Mark Andrews is battling injuries, has scored just 6.50 fantasy points or fewer in three of his last six games, and the Jets allow the second-fewest fantasy points to the tight end position in 2019.

Robby Anderson is hit-or-miss, and Baltimore has held opposing receivers to 42-receiving yards or fewer over the last two weeks.

Reminder, Thursday night’s game kicks off at 8:20 pm ET. Be sure to set your lineups and good luck!

*Check out our other Week 15 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Ems to further optimize your lineups Start-Sit [ QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | DEF | Ks]

READ NEXT: Lamar Jackson Headlines Fantasy Football QB Rankings Week 15