Crazy Eagles Fan Interrupts Doug Pederson’s Press Conference [WATCH]

The Eagles interrupted the Cowboys’ playoff chances in a 17-9 win. Then, one overjoyed fan barged into the post-game press conference to celebrate.

Following the Eagles’ season-saving victory, a random voice was heard asking Doug Pederson a question about next week’s game. The head coach immediately identified something was wrong and eyed up security. Pederson asked, “Who’s this? Is he credentialed?”

The happy fan (read: possibly drunk) was looking for thoughts on Eli Manning and the Giants. One problem. Manning won’t be starting next week versus Philadelphia as that job belongs to rookie quarterback Daniel Jones. He was soon escorted out of the room by the Eagles’ head of security.

Some #Eagles fan snuck into Doug Pederson's press conference and Doug had to kick him out 😂#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/vhiwYXQpoe — Kristen Rodgers (@KristenERodgers) December 23, 2019

Eagles Beat Cowboys, NFC East Title in Striking Distance

Carson Wentz stepped up and delivered another clutch performance to keep the Eagles season alive. The quarterback went 31-of-40 for 319 yards and a touchdown. It was a signature win.

The victory stretched the Eagles’ winning streak to three straight and put them one win away from clinching the NFC East. It’s really simple: beat the Giants next week and punch a playoff ticket.

(Of course, there’s one more scenario. If the Eagles lose to the Giants and the Cowboys lose to the Redskins, then Philadelphia can back-door its way into the postseason.)

The Eagles played a pretty complete game in this one, although the defense did the heavy lifting. Miles Sanders (156 all-purpose yards) and Dallas Goedert (nine catches for 91 yards) paced the offense while the Eagles’ defense surrendered no touchdowns to the NFL’s top-ranked offense.

Shutting Down Ezekiel Elliott & Amari Cooper

The Eagles’ defense is playing at an elite level. They shut down both Ezekiel Elliott and Amari Cooper despite a solid showing from Dak Prescott. The Cowboys quarterback watched six passes clank off the hands of open wide receivers.

Things got so bad that Elliott voluntarily removed himself from the game during a crucial third-down series late in the second half. Elliott finished with just 47 yards on 13 carries while Cooper had only four catches for 24 yards.

Eagles defense has given up fewest points in NFL at home over last 6 home games 🔥🔥 13.3 points/game Eagles D has given up 17 points or less over their last 6 home games. Best in NFL#Eagles pic.twitter.com/AmwhOpcqRE — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) December 23, 2019

Sanders iced the game with 45 seconds left by ending a would-be touchdown run short by dropping to a knee and letting the clock tick down. He called it “church mode.” It was similar to a move from Brian Westbrook years ago.

“Church mode just means if you break it, get a first down, just slide so we can go get up to the ball and take a knee to end the game,” Sanders explained.

Cowboys Get Stranded at Stadium after Flight Problems

According to Cowboys Insider Mike Fisher, the Cowboys’ flight out of Philadelphia ran into technical problems and the team was forced to stay at Lincoln Financial Field.

Players and coaches didn’t board the team bus until around 10:45 p.m. and received a special police escort to the airport. It wasn’t exactly the way they wanted to spend their Sunday evening after the Eagles put their playoff chances on life support.

ALERT: Putting a crappy capper on #Cowboys night in Philly: the team’s charter plane has been deemed ‘not viable’ for the flight home to DFW. Team officials are working to find another plane. For real. pic.twitter.com/7FLnaP3CpQ — mike fisher ✭ (@fishsports) December 23, 2019

The internet went wild with jokes about the Cowboys’ inability to get out of Philly. For four quarters on the football field, the team couldn’t seem to get out of its own way in a soul-crushing 17-9 loss to the Eagles.

They’ll need to beat the Redskins next week and hope the Eagles lose to the Giants to have any shot at the postseason. Otherwise, it might be curtains for Jason Garrett — if it’s not already.

