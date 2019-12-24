Eagles LB Throws Shade at Cowboys after Season-Saving Win

Remember those old “Easy Buttons” from Staples? The Eagles’ defense should buy stock.

Hours after the unit dominated a dazed and confused Cowboys’ offense, Nigel Bradham paused for a moment of reflection. The Eagles linebacker wanted to remind one player, Dak Prescott, about how “easy” it was putting points on the board.

The Cowboys quarterback had a running joke with his teammates on how bad the Eagles’ defense had been in their past few meetings. Dallas had averaged 25.6 points per game in five wins, including putting 37 on Philly in Week 7.

Not this time. Philadelphia held Dallas to just nine points and kept them out of the end zone all night.

It was a stifling performance from Jim Schwartz’s much-maligned defense, including enigmatic young cornerback Sidney Jones getting in on the hijinx when he broke up a pass on Michael Gallup to essentially ice the game.

After the game, Bradham was heard chirping outside the locker room to anyone that would listen.

“Dak Prescott said that’s easy, right?” Bradham told reporters, via NBC Sports’ John Clark. “You want to keep saying that? We’ll talk. If you call that easy, you might need to review yourself”

It wasn’t easy. At all.

Nigel Bradham heading into locker room “Dak Prescott said thats easy right?!”#Eagles pic.twitter.com/ykCA5yov05 — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) December 23, 2019

Bradham, of course, was referring to the viral video that was serendipitously caught on camera and posted on Twitter by the Cowboys official Twitter account back on Sept. 9. Prescott threw for 405 yards and four touchdowns in that one, but the strange clip showed him and Amari Cooper mocking the Eagles despite the offensive onslaught coming against the Giants.

Prescott was held to 265 passing yards on Sunday versus Philadelphia, with Cooper limited to four catches for 24 yards.

Funny? Maybe. Karma? Definitely.

Dak Prescott to Amari Cooper after throwing him a touchdown against the Giants: Hey, was that easier than Philly? Amari Cooper had 217 yards and 3 touchdowns (including the game-winner) when Dallas hosted the Eagles last season. (via @dallascowboys) pic.twitter.com/fQsZvPab2n — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) September 10, 2019

Bradham Takes Aim at ‘Snake’ Orlando Scandrick

Orlando Scandrick played in three games for the Eagles this season. The cornerback was tremendous against the Jets — then again, that’s not saying much — before dropping his jockstrap and getting kicked to the curb.

The team cut Scandrick on Oct. 21 and the former Cowboy took a verbal knife and cut back. He attempted to eviscerate every player on the roster and every executive in the front office. The only problem, the Eagles fired back with a vengeance.

Nigel Bradham says he and Eagles remembered Dak Prescott saying it was “easy” vs Eagles 2 months ago “You want to keep saying that? We’ll talk” “If you call that easy, you might need to review yourself”#Eagles pic.twitter.com/Amd1W1vEIg — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) December 23, 2019

“For us to move on as a team,” safety Malcolm Jenkins said, “we can’t have motherf——s like that in the room.”

It was an opinion shared by many of Jenkins’ teammates, especially Nigel Bradham. He shared some thoughts on Scandrick with The Athletic’s Bo Wulf in a fun exchange before this past Sunday’s rematch with the Cowboys.

“He a Cowboy! He always been a Cowboy,” Bradham told Wulf. “He was a snake when he got here.”

Scandrick Never Felt Like He Belonged in Philadelphia

Orlando Scandrick spent nine seasons in Dallas and (self-admittedly) never wanted to leave. He made his way to Kansas City for one forgettable season in 2018 and then wandered into Philadelphia for another failed experiment.

Scandrick often appears on “Undisputed” with known Cowboys fan Skip Bayless to hype up the Cowboys and trash the Eagles. The 32-year-old recently admitted that he never “felt comfortable” playing outside of Dallas.

“I never felt like I was actually an Eagle,” Scandrick told ESPN. “I never felt really comfortable.”

READ NEXT: Jalen Ramsey, Eric Berry Among NFL Players for Eagles to Target

Follow the Heavy Philadelphia Eagles page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!