Fantasy Football Week 16 Kicker Rankings: Kai Forbath Up, Greg Zuerlein Down

Greg Zuerlein Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings Week 16

Getty Greg Zuerlein of the Los Angeles Rams

Welcome to our fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 16 of the 2019 NFL regular season. This week is a prime example of the cosmic shift atop the positional rankings for the kicker position this season. With mainstays such as Greg Zuerlein becoming more of a question mark rather than a must-start, and old faces in new cities shooting up the charts.

Kicker Outlook Week 16

We’ve held out long enough, but Greg Zuerlein (K13) is no longer matchup-proof. Hell, he may not even be rosterable. The former All-Pro has scored fewer than eight fantasy points in seven of his last nine games.

This week he will be met with a devastating matchup against the league’s third-toughest opponents for opposing kickers, the San Francisco 49ers. Kickers have scored double-digits just twice against San Francisco all season, while averaging a putrid 5.69 points on the year.

Greg Z is the epitome of boom or bust at the moment. His leg strength makes him a threat from ranges that other kickers can only dream about. However, he has to rely too much on his team’s sporadic offense to get him in position to even have the chance to attempt those kicks.

Kai Forbath (K7) played his first game as a Dallas Cowboy this past week, and he sure made his presence felt. Forbath racked up 18 fantasy points, the most by a player at his position for Week 15.

While a nearly 20 point outing may be a bit much to expect from Forbath in back-to-back weeks, he has a great chance of producing consecutive strong showings. While the Eagles allow just the 14th-most fantasy points to kickers this season, they’ve surrendered 9+ points to the position three times over the past five weeks, including 12+ points in two of the last three.

Week 16 Fantasy Rankings: Kickers

  • Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
# Kickers TEAM Opp.

1

 Jason Sanders MIA

vs. CIN

2

 Chase McLaughlin IND

vs. CAR

3

 Harrison Butker KC

@ CHI

4

 Ka’imi Fairbairn HOU

@ TB

5

 Wil Lutz NO

@ TEN

6

 Dan Bailey MIN

vs. GB

7

 Kai Forbath DAL

@ PHI

8

 Josh Lambo JAC

@ ATL

9

 Robbie Gould SF

vs. LAR

10

 Chris Boswell PIT

@ NYJ

11

 Matt Gay TB

vs. HOU

12

 Younghoe Koo ATL

vs. JAC

13

 Greg Zuerlein LAR

@ SF

14

 Jake Elliott PHI

vs. DAL

15

 Randy Bullock CIN

@ MIA

16

 Austin Seibert CLE

vs. BAL

17

 Matt Prater DET

@ DEN

18

 Zane Gonzalez ARI

@ SEA

19

 Nick Folk NE

vs. BUF

20

 Jason Myers SEA

vs. ARI

21

 Michael Badgley LAC

vs. OAK

22

 Dustin Hopkins WAS

vs. NYG

23

 Justin Tucker BAL

@ CLE

24

 Joey Slye CAR

@ IND

25

 Mason Crosby GB

@ MIN

26

 Brandon McManus DEN

vs. DET

27

 Ryan Succop TEN

vs. NO

28

 Eddy Pineiro CHI

vs. KC

29

 Aldrick Rosas NYG

@ WAS

30

 Sam Ficken NYJ

vs. PIT

31

 Daniel Carlson OAK

@ LAC

32

 Stephen Hauschka BUF

@ NE
