Fantasy Football Week 16 Kicker Rankings: Kai Forbath Up, Greg Zuerlein Down

Welcome to our fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 16 of the 2019 NFL regular season. This week is a prime example of the cosmic shift atop the positional rankings for the kicker position this season. With mainstays such as Greg Zuerlein becoming more of a question mark rather than a must-start, and old faces in new cities shooting up the charts.

* If you’re looking for more information on how to best set your lineup this coming week check out our Week 16 Kicker Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em – COMING SOON

Follow the Heavy on Fantasy & Betting for all the latest betting news, odds, and picks

Kicker Outlook Week 16

We’ve held out long enough, but Greg Zuerlein (K13) is no longer matchup-proof. Hell, he may not even be rosterable. The former All-Pro has scored fewer than eight fantasy points in seven of his last nine games.

This week he will be met with a devastating matchup against the league’s third-toughest opponents for opposing kickers, the San Francisco 49ers. Kickers have scored double-digits just twice against San Francisco all season, while averaging a putrid 5.69 points on the year.

Greg Z is the epitome of boom or bust at the moment. His leg strength makes him a threat from ranges that other kickers can only dream about. However, he has to rely too much on his team’s sporadic offense to get him in position to even have the chance to attempt those kicks.

Kai Forbath (K7) played his first game as a Dallas Cowboy this past week, and he sure made his presence felt. Forbath racked up 18 fantasy points, the most by a player at his position for Week 15.

While a nearly 20 point outing may be a bit much to expect from Forbath in back-to-back weeks, he has a great chance of producing consecutive strong showings. While the Eagles allow just the 14th-most fantasy points to kickers this season, they’ve surrendered 9+ points to the position three times over the past five weeks, including 12+ points in two of the last three.

Week 16 Fantasy Rankings: Kickers

Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough

# Kickers TEAM Opp. 1 Jason Sanders MIA vs. CIN 2 Chase McLaughlin IND vs. CAR 3 Harrison Butker KC @ CHI 4 Ka’imi Fairbairn HOU @ TB 5 Wil Lutz NO @ TEN 6 Dan Bailey MIN vs. GB 7 Kai Forbath DAL @ PHI 8 Josh Lambo JAC @ ATL 9 Robbie Gould SF vs. LAR 10 Chris Boswell PIT @ NYJ 11 Matt Gay TB vs. HOU 12 Younghoe Koo ATL vs. JAC 13 Greg Zuerlein LAR @ SF 14 Jake Elliott PHI vs. DAL 15 Randy Bullock CIN @ MIA 16 Austin Seibert CLE vs. BAL 17 Matt Prater DET @ DEN 18 Zane Gonzalez ARI @ SEA 19 Nick Folk NE vs. BUF 20 Jason Myers SEA vs. ARI 21 Michael Badgley LAC vs. OAK 22 Dustin Hopkins WAS vs. NYG 23 Justin Tucker BAL @ CLE 24 Joey Slye CAR @ IND 25 Mason Crosby GB @ MIN 26 Brandon McManus DEN vs. DET 27 Ryan Succop TEN vs. NO 28 Eddy Pineiro CHI vs. KC 29 Aldrick Rosas NYG @ WAS 30 Sam Ficken NYJ vs. PIT 31 Daniel Carlson OAK @ LAC 32 Stephen Hauschka BUF @ NE