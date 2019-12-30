Aaron Rodgers Showers Lions’ Darius Slay With Praise

Aaron Rodgers is used to competing against the best of the best in the NFL, and he sees a player he considers to be one of the true greats in Detroit Lions’ quarterback Darius Slay.

After the game, a narrow 23-20 win by the Green Bay Packers, Rodgers did a jersey swap with Slay, in which he referred to the cornerback as one of the game’s true greats. It’s something Slay was proudly showing off in the locker room following the game.

Aaron Rodgers wrote a nice note on the jersey he gave to Darius Slay after the game. Called Slay “one of the greatest of this generation” while thanking him for making him a better player. Slay touched his chest and batted his eyes while reading the generation line. — Benjamin Raven (@BenjaminSRaven) December 29, 2019

Slay and Rodgers have shared plenty of respect before, and this is merely another case of that. Rodgers considers Slay to be one of the best cornerbacks that he faces consistently. It’s something that clearly means a lot to Slay.

Nice to see a few of the game’s greats sharing respect for each other after the heat of battle.

Darius Slay Wouldn’t Mind Sticking With Lions

As the trade deadline came and went a few months back, Slay was subject to many rumors but ended up remaining with the Lions. When that played out, Slay was too busy tuning out the proceedings to care, choosing to play video games in real time during the deadline rather than keep up with all of the trade deadline drama playing out in real time on the internet.

Slay reaffirms he didn't care what happened at the trade deadline. Said he didn't pay attention to any of the rumors. Played video games, instead. — Justin Rogers (@Justin_Rogers) October 30, 2019

As for the future at that time, Slay admitted that he would have no trouble sticking around in Detroit for the rest of his career, mostly because he loves the fans and how they support him and the team.

Says wouldn't mind playing entire career here, especially with the support of these fans. — Justin Rogers (@Justin_Rogers) October 30, 2019

Once again, Slay explained after the season finale that he wanted to stay with Detroit, but he wouldn’t be sweating the outcome no matter what happens this offseason, because he knows he’s one of the best of the best.

When asked to clarify if he wanted to play for the Lions next season, Slay said: “Oh yeah, of course. I mean, of course, I want to. If it ain’t, I’m Gucci. I mean, I’m blessed and to be honest I’m one of the best in this game. I ain’t going to lose no sleep about none of that.” — Benjamin Raven (@BenjaminSRaven) December 30, 2019

Watching to see what happens with Slay will be of much intrigue to Rodgers and everyone else this offseason.

Darius Slay a big Play Player

Slay has been elite since being a second round draft pick of the Lions back in 2013, and has developed into one of the elite shut down corners in the entire league. He’s also a star for the Lions in the community, and arguably, is one of the top faces of the franchise at this point in time. He is fresh off selection to yet another Pro Bowl.

This past offseason, Slay missed the OTA period for Detroit amid wanting a new contract. While the Lions haven’t worked anything out with him, they also haven’t closed the door on making his re-signing a priority in the future, meaning a trade is possible if the team wants to move on. Slay also had a strong reaction to the team dealing Quandre Diggs for a draft pick a few weeks ago.

There’s simply no doubting the importance of him to the team in both the short and the long term. Certainly, what happens with Slay will be quite possibly the most major thing to watch this offseason for the Lions.

The praise he gets from Rodgers, one of the greats of the game, only helps to amplify how good he is as a whole.

