Lions’ Matthew Stafford Comments on Potential for Injury Return

Matthew Stafford has been sidelined for a while for the Detroit Lions, and whether or not the quarterback will make a return in 2019 remains up in the air.

This past week, Stafford was gathering at the S.A.Y. Detroit Radiothon and was grabbed for a quick comment by Brad Galli of WXYZ Detroit. Galli asked Stafford what it has been like to deal with such an injury, and Stafford admitted it’s been frustrating, but quality events have kept him engaged.

“It’s been tough, but being able to be involved with things like this helps keep me sane. I also have great teammates and great coaches helping me along the way as well,” he admitted.

As for a return before 2019 is out, Stafford wouldn’t make any promises, and continued to say that things are as week to week as they have always been as he has dealt with the injury.

“We’ll see. It’s kind of a week to week thing and we’ll take it as that,” he said.

Smart money remains on the Lions keeping Stafford on the sidelines, especially with little to play for the rest of the way. There’s no sense risking further injury over a lost season.

NFL Doctor on Matthew Stafford’s Injury

Stafford is continuing to recover from a back injury which is costing him time, and initially, according to former NFL doctor David J. Chao, a return could have been in short order.

Chao took to Twitter to explain that Stafford’s season is not done. Far from it, in fact. He believes Stafford could have started possibly even by Thanksgiving Day or sooner.

Not "breaking", rather back is "broken"#MatthewStafford season not done. Will start for @Lions on Thanksgiving (or sooner). https://t.co/ahmaowNzWV — David J. Chao (@ProFootballDoc) November 15, 2019

Obviously that never happened, and Stafford remained off the field. Now, with Detroit’s season essentually over, there’s probably no reason to risk hurting him further.

At the very least, while Stafford might have a more serious injury, it will be interesting to see exactly when he decides to return to practice and suit up on the field again.

Matt Patricia has had Stafford on the field in recent weeks even though he wasn’t dressed, so it’s possible he might be getting on the right track to at least have a shot to return late.

Matthew Stafford’s Initial Timetable

After Stafford was revealed to be sidelined with the ailment in early November, ESPN’s Adam Schefter explained that while the injury could be shorter term in nature, the likelihood is that it would be a week by week thing the Lions would have to watch. Here’s a look at what he wrote:

“Stafford is now considered week-to-week with an injury that one source said could sideline him for “this week or 3 weeks.” Stafford had started 136 consecutive regular-season games entering Sunday, the sixth-longest streak for a quarterback in NFL history.”

Before the injury, Stafford was rolling along and having an MVP caliber season. Safe to say that all of this puts a major damper on that, no matter how much time Stafford is to miss. Stafford is a warrior however, and has never been shy about trying to play in the past through the pain.

Previously, Chao had said after looking at video of the purported injury, what Stafford is facing is a short term painful injury. Still, it’s not something which is long term, nor has any immediate impacts on the spinal cord. That’s good news not simply for Stafford the player, but Stafford the person.

Obviously, the major hurdle for him moving forward will be finding a way to get cleared by the medical staff for any type of return down the stretch, but it doesn’t seem like that’s a pressing issue.

Matthew Stafford’s Injury

Listed on the report with a hip and back ailment, Stafford picked up the back injury while playing the Oakland Raiders. The hip trouble had been lingering since the Kansas City game, but Stafford had found a way to play through the pain of that, and was actually looking better on the injury report in the weeks since. The back injury limited him in practice most of the week leading up to the Chicago game, casting doubt on whether he’d actually play. Reports in the hours before hinted Stafford could be in trouble, and the decision was quickly made to sit him down on Sunday morning ahead of the game against the Bears.

Late last season, Stafford dealt with broken bones in his back as well and played through the pain, and the back injury in consecutive seasons has become a troubling trend for the quarterback. With the Lions depending on Stafford in not just the present but the future, they will have to be careful about how they proceed in this case.

If Stafford doesn’t end up coming back, it might have everything to do with the fact that the Lions season has completely fallen apart in 2019, even if Stafford himself won’t confirm or deny if a return is in order.

