WATCH: Newton HS Wins Football State Title on Sandy Hook Anniversary

Newton High School did what was thought to be impossible while playing against Darien for the Class LL title on December 14, at Trumbull High, and won with an incredible hail-mary pass at the end of the 4th quarter, which clinched the school’s first state championship since 1992.

Making it all the more special, this championship title game was won the 7th anniversary of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, a date that will forever be burned in America’s memory.

The horrific shooting happened at the Sandy Hook elementary School on December 14, 2012. On that day, Adam Lanza murdered 20 young students and six teachers at the school. Before the shooting, the 20-year-old shot and killed his mother. He committed suicide after first responders arrived at the school.

According to GameTime CT, a week prior to the game, Joel Cookson of the CIAC sent an email to the media sharing and supporting the request of the Newtown High School administration to refrain from interviewing players, coaches, parents and students about the Sandy Hook shooting. Cookson wrote that doing so “will undoubtedly put unwanted stress on the players, school and community.”

The fog was incredibly on game day, impossible to even see the other team from across the field. However, Newton found themselves at the bottom of the fourth quarter, and Jack Street hit Riley Ward for an incredibly 36-year touchdown to end the game.

As the team flooded the field to celebrate, it was one of those incredibly rare, perfectly beautiful moments created through sports.

Another #cthsfb season in the books Thank you all for following alone through twitter on @GameTimeCT the podcast everything. I love you all Newtown still celebrating and rightfully so. You deserve it. Close the place down for me. pic.twitter.com/qK97W5ThiU — Pete Paguaga (@PetePaguaga) December 14, 2019

