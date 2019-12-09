Nike Logo Plastered On Front of 2020 MLB Jerseys: Great or Awful?

Nike premiered the designs of what all MLB jerseys will look like in the 2020 season, and it’s suffice to say the new look received a mixed reaction at best.

The upcoming season marks the first on-field example of Nike’s partnership with the MLB as its official uniform provider, and instead of the Nike swoosh being featured on the sleeve, as it has for decades, the logo is now prominently positioned smack dab on the front of the jersey, which was met with both indifference and outrage online.

“We’re excited to kick off our partnership with Major League Baseball with the unveil of next season’s uniforms,”Hal Melhart, Senior Product Line Manager for Nike Diamond, said in a statement. “Each franchise has a deeply personal history, with a visual identity that continues in this update. In the future, we look forward to preserving this integrity while still bringing more of Nike’s creativity to uniform designs, as we build energy around the game for its players and its fans.”

All 30 MLB team home threads with the Nike logo. pic.twitter.com/mV3mMAeOvA — James (@milbguy_) December 9, 2019

A Great Deal Of Fans Found The New Logo To Be An Awful Eyesore

Put the Damn Nike Logo on the Sleeve @MLB looks just damn terrible having it on the front! pic.twitter.com/xV6xaHmygZ — Will MacNeil (@RFWill149) December 9, 2019

Fans took to Twitter to express their disappointment with the new MLB jerseys. Generally, it’s hard to fix what’s not broken, so to mess with a look fans have grown to love for decades, naturally, there would be some backlash.

It appears the jerseys getting the most hate are from fans of teams that have stripes on their shirts. The logo appears to just cut into the natural design, the swoosh being nothing but a weird and unnecessary distraction. Twitter user Billy Ballas wrote, “New MLB jerseys with nike logo on the chest look tacky, like something you would get at a discount store, not an authentic jersey to be worn on the field by the players.”

Yuck. Why not have the @Nike logo on the sleeve? Looks really bad on uni’s like #STLCards. Looks like swoosh is beating the bird over the head. pic.twitter.com/tRIgxqced3 — Dan (@SpencerDan) December 9, 2019

On some jerseys it doesn’t look too bad (even though it still should be on the sleeve) but on jerseys like these for example the Nike logo definitely shouldn’t be on front. Fans have a real reason to be annoyed by this pic.twitter.com/bWFMwg2n2C — Raider Dave (@LVRaider_81) December 9, 2019

Frank P. Jr. tweeted, “The Nike logo on the front looks awful and I’ll never let it go.”

Tons Of Fans Believe The New Jerseys Look Great & Complaining About Them Is Ridiculous

I see a lot of fans from other teams don’t like the Nike logo on the front of the jersey…I’m cool with it! pic.twitter.com/rha1aBZHTF — Mon B. (@AllGolden_B5) December 9, 2019

Upon seeing the “Nike Logo” becoming the No.1 trend on Twitter, users online wished fans could get outraged about something else other than MLB jerseys. Others simply just love the new look and wanted the naysayers to go away and shut up. One Twitter member shared, “Would I have preferred the Nike logo go on the sleeve like the Majestic one was? Yes. Is the Nike logo being on the chest “ruining” the tradition of the #Yankees? No. By the time the All-Star Break rolls around no one will notice it.”

Boomers really mad af about a Nike Logo on a baseball uniform. Damn retirement must be boring af pic.twitter.com/57H0MARI7j — xxDrloudpackxx (@xxDrloudpackxx) December 9, 2019

Baseball fans are mad about a Nike logo on the front of the uniform. The Thunder jerseys say Love's Truck Stop you guys will be fine!! — Megan (@megreyes_) December 9, 2019

Some users online compared the Nike MLB jerseys to professional soccer jerseys, which are all front-loaded with paid logos.

Baseball fans: The Nike logo on the jersey ruins the tradition! Soccer: A sport loaded with tradition pic.twitter.com/sor4sr9EV1 — Trent Redman (@RedmanTrent) December 9, 2019

However, many of the people online trashing the complaints about the 2020 MLB jerseys are not baseball fans at all, they’re merely annoyed at seeing such passion toward professional sports.

Baseball fans bitching about a small nike logo on the front of jerseys rather than on the sleeves. pic.twitter.com/tx9J8FX6sa — Captain Murphy🆒🆔 (@ohboyvidya) December 9, 2019

