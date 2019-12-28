Odell Beckham, Jarvis Landry Troll Ravens Star After New Deal

The Baltimore Ravens announced an extension for Pro Bowl corner Marcus Peters on Saturday — apparently much to the delight of Cleveland Browns wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry.

Shortly after the lucrative three-year, $42 million extension for Peters was announced, Landry and Beckham let their feelings be known on the move that will match them up with the Ravens star twice per season as they battle in the AFC North.

“Perfect,” Landry wrote.

Beckham followed that up with a reply that read, “can’t wait…”

Browns Had Some Success Against Ravens

The Browns went 1-1 against the Ravens this season, but they only saw Peters as a member of Baltimore once. However, they did face him while he was with the Rams earlier in the season.

Before Peters’ arrival, the Browns had their most complete offensive game of the season against the Ravens in a 40-25 win. Landry collected a season-high 167 yards on eight catches in that game, but Beckham had just two for 20 yards in that game, fighting Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey late.

Peters was traded by the Rams to the Ravens in October. He helped Baltimore secure the best record in the NFL and the top seed in the AFC. He would have been a top free agent, but is sitting pretty with his new deal, which includes $32 million guaranteed.

“We’re excited to announce we’ve extended the contract of Marcus Peters,” Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said in a statement.

With Peters in the mix, the Ravens have allowed the fewest points and second-fewest yards in the league. Peters has more interceptions (27) than any NFL cornerback since entering the league in 2015.

A 31-15 loss to the Ravens in Week 16 eliminated the Browns from playoff contention, but Landry and Beckham had some success against the Browns secondary. The duo collected 11 receptions for 118 yards and a touchdown on 15 targets. The TD was Beckham’s and it came against Peters.

That being said, the Browns’ duo don’t have a ton of room to talk junk about a key member of the NFL’s top team — rivals or not.

Odell Beckham Traveling With Team Despite Illness

Beckham is questionable for the Browns season finale against the Bengals with a sickness that popped up on Friday. However, he travelled with the team to Cincinnati according to cleveland.com — a sign that he’ll try to play.

“I think just in general, both (Beckham and Landry) want to be out there for their teammates,” Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens told reporters this week. “They’ve done a good job of pushing through it at times and getting out there and competing. Anytime you like to compete, you can overcome a lot.”

Beckham has extra incentive to get on the field. He’s just 46 yards shy of reaching 1,000 yards for the fifth time in his career. Cleveland plans to get him to the mark if he’s on the field.

“I’m thankful for those guys. Obviously, they both had good years.” Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield said. “People can say what they want about Odell’s year on the outside, but hopefully, after this week he has over 1,000 yards, we have two guys over 1,000 yards and a couple of Pro Bowlers (in Landry and Nick Chubb).”

