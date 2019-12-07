Patrick Laird Fantasy: Start or Sit Dolphins RB in Week 14?

The Miami Dolphins running back position, much like the rest of their roster, has been a crapshoot for the majority of the 2019 NFL season.

We’ve endured watching Kenyan Drake be underused and poorly utilized for not only this season but his entire career in Miami, only for him to blossom in Arizona.

The player that the ‘Phins opted to feature ahead of Drake this season, Mark Walton, was popped for violating the substance abuse policy. While a number of off the field issues have put his NFL future in limbo.

Lastly, Kalen Ballage, the player who the organization hoped was the future at the position, was placed on IR this week. Although, when on the field he’s proven to be one the most inefficient runners in all of football.

Undrafted rookie Patrick Laird is next up to bat for the Dolphins woeful run game. Can the dual-threat back out of Cal continue to exceed expectations and be a key cog to a number of fantasy football owners’ title runs? Let’s take a look.

Patrick Laird’s Fantasy Outlook vs. New York Jets

When Kalen Ballage went down with injury a week ago vs. the Philadelphia Eagles, the Dolphins chose not to turn to seventh-round draft pick Myles Gaskins, instead opting to feature the undrafted and unheralded Patrick Laird.

In terms of his run-game production, Laird did what most Dolphins running backs have done this season, not produce. Laird totaled five rushing yards on 10 carries, a putrid 0.5 yards per carry average. He did, however, hit pay dirt.

So why would a player with that type of statistical output warrant fantasy consideration? Well for starters, he’s played ahead of Gaskins for the majority of the season. In Week 13, Laird was on the field for 43 offensive snaps, while Gaskin played just 16. Laird has a clear path to the lead back gig in Miami. And while that may not mean much to non-fantasy owners, the possibility of snatching up a starting running back at this point of the season is like winning the lotto.

The next reason that Laird carries intrigue into Week 14 is his receiving ability. Laird has hauled in four-plus receptions in two of his last three games, accumulating 43+ receiving yards in each of the two contests.

Laird faces off with the division rival New York Jets defense on Sunday. Gang Green has been surprisingly stout defensively over the last month or so, and currently allow the 10th fewest fantasy points to opposing running backs on the season. If you expect Laird to find running room in New York, you’re sadly mistaken. The Dolphins average less than 63 rushing yards per game this season, the fewest in the NFL. Their run game issues go well beyond who’s carrying the football.

However, New York has allowed 11 different running backs to catch four-plus passes against them this season. Since Week 6, they’ve surrendered six-plus receptions to the position on separate occasions. While since their Week 4 bye, they’ve allowed seven 39+ receiving yard performances by running backs.

Should You Start or Sit Patrick Laird in Week 14?

Patrick Laird is a sneaky play in Week 14. While you should proceed with caution, I actually like him in PPR-scoring formats. Laird is startable in two-flex leagues, as his receiving abilities should shine against a Jets defense that has struggled to defend backs out of the backfield all season long.

