NFL Makes Announcement on Seahawks-49ers Game for Week 17

The NFL announced the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers will head to primetime for Week 17. The 49ers-Seahawks game has been flexed to Sunday Night Football for Week 17, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The game will likely be for the NFC West title and potentially the No. 1 seed in the conference. While the game was expected to be flexed to Sunday Night Football, the NFL officially made the announcement during the Week 16 games. The Seahawks currently hold the tiebreaker over the 49ers thanks to their victory earlier this season. However, a win by the 49ers would invoke a series of tiebreakers that likely favor San Francisco if the two teams finish the season with identical records.

After the 49ers victory over the Rams, San Francisco took control of the NFC West and moved up to the No. 1 seed. The Seahawks can once again swap places with a win over the Cardinals in Week 16.

The Seahawks Have Played in a Number of Close Games This Season

Seahawks fans have not had it easy watching games this year as nearly every Seattle game seems to end in a close contest. Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright believes the close games will help Seattle in the postseason.

“I think it’ll help us a whole lot,” Wright noted, per Seahawks.com. “It’s definitely nerve-wracking (for fans), I get it. When you’re blowing out somebody and they get withing one score with plenty of time left, it’s not a good feeling, but it’ll help us out, because we know that in the playoffs, most games are going to be decided under seven or 10 points. So you need that adversity, you need that confidence to know that you can get the job done. It’s going to pay off in the long run.”