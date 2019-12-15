Seahawks vs. Panthers Prediction: Seattle Takes Care of Business in Carolina

The Seattle Seahawks control their own destiny in the NFC West. If Seattle wins out, they will be the division champs, as a date with the San Francisco 49ers awaits in Week 17. That three-game gauntlet begins Sunday in Charlotte against the reeling Carolina Panthers, who have lost five in a row and look disinterested since the firing of head coach Ron Rivera.

The Panthers got doubled up last week in Atlanta, losing 40-20 to the Falcons and allowing 461 yards of total offense. The Seahawks didn’t fare much better last week in a 28-12 blowout loss to the Rams. The loss put Seattle one full game behind San Francisco in the division standings and kept Los Angeles in the thick of the playoff chase.

ESPN’s FPI gives the Seahawks a 60.0% chance of winning this game. We break down the line and offer our best bets and analysis for Sunday’s matchup between the Seahawks and Panthers.

Seahawks vs. Panthers Game Details

Date: Sunday, December 15

Time: 1:00 pm

Location: Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, North Carolina)

TV: FOX

Spread: Seahawks -6

Total: 49

*All lines, odds, and trends are courtesy of Covers & The Action Network

Line Movement

This line opened at Seahawks -4.5 and has been bet up to Seahawks -6 at most books with the majority of the bets and money coming in on Seattle. This line is correlated to the action and is moving with the market. The Seahawks are one of the most publicly bet teams on the NFL Week 15 schedule.

Betting Trends

Seahawks are 10-3 SU and 7-6 ATS this season

Panthers are 5-8 SU and 6-7 ATS this season

Over is 7-6 in Seahawks games this season

Over is 9-4 in Panthers games this season

Analysis & Picks

I fear the Panthers have given up on the season. Carolina has shown zero fight since the departure of Ron Rivera, whose abrupt firing by the team sent shockwaves throughout the Panthers locker room. The Panthers have allowed 69 points in the last two games since Rivera’s release and face an angry Seattle team coming off a lopsided loss. Russell Wilson should have a field-day against a Carolina secondary that got gashed for 302 yards through the air last week against Matt Ryan including a 93-yard touchdown pass. Kyle Allen has faded down the stretch after a hot start replacing Cam Newton. Allen has thrown eight interceptions during Carolina’s five-game losing streak and will now face a Seahawks defense that is ranked 5th in the NFL with a +11 turnover margin. Seattle needs this game in order to keep pace with the red-hot 49ers in the race for the NFC West. The Seahawks schedule is slightly easier as San Francisco has to face the Rams next week. But Seattle can’t afford to look ahead here. I trust Russell Wilson to bounce back in a must-win spot on the road. Swallow the points.

PICK: Seahawks -6

