Warriors’ Player Fined After Shoving Mavericks’ Luka Doncic

Things got a little heated during the Dallas Mavericks‘ victory over the Golden State Warriors, 141-121 on Saturday evening. Warriors forward Marquese Chriss was fighting for a rebound against Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic when things escalated quickly. Chriss became frustrated and lost control of his temper as he shoved Luka so hard that he fell out of bounds and into a camera man. Doncic became infuriated as he quickly got back up and confronted his opponent.

Marquese just pushed Luka into the first row 😳 pic.twitter.com/VQhEWWVVxq — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 29, 2019

Luka seemed to get over the altercation almost immediately as he seemed fine during his post-game interview.

“Just physical plays,” Doncic said of the exchange per ESPN. “That happens in basketball a lot, so just move on.”

Doncic may not have put second thought into the play, but the NBA did not take the shove lightly. According to ESPN, the league announced today that they would be fining Chriss $35,000 for the shove.

NBA’s Explanation for the Fine

According to NBA reporter Jeff Zillgitt the NBA said that the hefty fine was “based in part on the fact that Chriss has been disciplined on several prior occasions for physical altercations on the court.” Chriss has previously been suspended for an on-court altercation with Serge Ibaka last season and he was fined $25K and $15k from two other altercations.

In March of 2019, Chriss was involved in a heated confrontation with Toronto Raptors Serge Ibaka. The two were involved in a major brawl that resulted in both players being suspended. It was in the third quarter when Ibaka was lobbed a pass from the opposite end of the court. Ibaka fell to the floor and Chriss seemed to be heckling him while he was down. Ibaka got up from the court and continued to attack Chriss. Things escalated and both players began throwing blows at one another.

Replay Review (Game Crew): player altercation in Q3 of #TORatCLE. Ruling: Technical fouls assessed to Ibaka and Chriss for fighting, both players ejected. pic.twitter.com/OzLp7FTgTS — NBA Official (@NBAOfficial) March 12, 2019

During Chriss’ time with the Phoenix Suns he also fought with Ricky Rubio of the Utah Jazz. According to Bleacher Report, Chriss said that Rubio fouled him during the game so when he started fighting with his teammate Jared Dudley, his temper got the best of him and he decided to jump in on the action. The NBA fined both Dudley and Chriss $25K.

Currently, Chriss is averaging 7.4 points and 5.3 rebounds in 33 games for the Warriors this season. The Golden State Warriors end the decade with a game today against the San Antonio Spurs at 4 p.m. PST. The Warriors aren’t looking too good this season as both of their superstars, Step Curry and Klay Thompson are sidelined due to injuries. The team currently sits in last place with a 9-25 record. The Spurs should be a tough matchup as they currently post a 13-18 record and place eighth in the Western Conference.