Chiefs vs. 49ers: Spread & Odds for Super Bowl 54

The Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers in the 2020 Super Bowl. The Chiefs open as a 2.5 point favorite in the Super Bowl spread, and the over-under is set at 52.5, per OddsShark.

The Chiefs came away with a double-digit victory over the red-hot Titans. One of the concerns heading into the AFC Championship was how the Chiefs would contain running back Derrick Henry but Kansas City was able to hold the rusher to under 100 yards. The Chiefs’ slow starts continue to be an area of weakness.

Kansas City quickly trailed by double digits for the second straight week, but it was not of the epic proportions that happened a week prior against the Texans in the Divisional Round. The Chiefs will find it much more difficult to dig out of another hole against a defense like the 49ers that is one of the best in the NFL.

Just like on the football field, the Chiefs have impressed in Vegas going 13-5 against the spread this season, per OddsShark. Kansas City’s games have slightly trended towards the over with 10 out of their 18 matchups going beyond the point total. Heading into the Super Bowl, the 49ers have gone 11-6-1 against the spread. The over-under has been split down the middle in Niners games at 8-8-1.

The Super Bowl Sets Up an Epic Matchup Between the Chiefs Offense vs. 49ers Defense

Fans should be in for an exciting Super Bowl matchup featuring the explosive Chiefs offense against a Niners defense that has been shutting down opponents for the majority of the season. Nick Bosa and the Niners pass rush will be looking to get pressure on Mahomes, but the challenge is the Chiefs quarterback can hurt teams with his legs. The Titans learned this the hard way on Mahomes’ touchdown run to give the Chiefs the lead at the end of the first half.

San Francisco also has a solid secondary led by veteran cornerback Richard Sherman. The former member of the Seahawks’ Legion of Boom proved this season he has not lost a step and has played in multiple Super Bowls which should help the Niners in their preparation leading up to the game. Sherman will have his hands full against a talented Chiefs receiving unit.

The Niners Will Look to Lean on Their Rushing Attack Against the Chiefs

The Chiefs defense is arguably the weakest unit in the Super Bowl. For the majority of the season, the Chiefs defense has struggled against the run but have improved during the postseason. San Francisco poses a problem because they have multiple backs that opponents must prepare for as each rusher has thrived at different points this season.

Niners coach Kyle Shanahan has used a hot-hand approach this season riding the running back who plays the best during each game. Tevin Coleman sustained an injury against the Packers, so it will be interesting to keep an eye on his Super Bowl status.

The Chiefs will lean on their aerial attack which is also hard to defend. Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill lead a deep group of offensive weapons for Kansas City. Mahomes has utilized nearly every receiver on their roster at some point this season. It is strength versus strength in an exciting Super Bowl matchup between the Niners and Chiefs.