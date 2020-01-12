DK Metcalf NFL Draft: Why Seahawks’ WR Fell to 2nd Round

DK Metcalf’s draft-day fall continues to be surprising, especially given his stellar play for the Seahawks during his rookie season. The Seahawks selected Metcalf on day two of the 2019 NFL draft with the No. 64 overall pick at the end of the second round.

Given Metcalf’s size, there was some skepticism that the Ole Miss receiver would be agile enough to be effective at the NFL level. Metcalf’s 7.38 second time in the three-cone drill was also causing concern for some teams. The receiver was coming off a serious neck injury, one that prompted a doctor to tell the wideout that his football career was over.

Aside from the three-cone drill, Metcalf crushed the NFL Combine especially his 4.33-second 40-time. This is an especially impressive time given Metcalf measured 6’3″ and 228 pounds. Metcalf had a 40.5-inch vertical jump and a broad jump of 134 inches.

D.K. Metcalf’s Draft Day Call With the Seahawks Has Gone Viral

DK Metcalf cried when the Seahawks took him after he slid in the draft. Worked out pretty well for them. pic.twitter.com/9nv6SlQd8R — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) January 6, 2020

All this created a beautiful moment during the 2019 NFL draft that the Seahawks captured on video. Seahawks GM John Schneider’s call with Metcalf has since gone viral after the Seahawks posted it on social media. The video shows Metcalf in tears as he talked to Schneider and later Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll.

“Why y’all wait this long, man?” an emotional Metcalf asked on draft day, per NBC Sports.

After the Seahawks playoff win over the Eagles, Metcalf called his draft-day fall the “best thing that happened to me.” Even so, Metcalf still admitted to playing with a chip on his shoulder for almost slipping to the third round.

“It’s great. I think falling to the second round was the best thing that happened to me because I’ve got the chip on my shoulder every time I play,” Metcalf said, per Pro Football Talk.

One player that knows what it is like to fall in the draft is Russell Wilson. Metcalf noted that he has learned a lot from Wilson who entered the NFL under similar circumstances.

“There was a lot of knocks on him coming out,” Metcalf said of Wilson, per NBC Sports. “You’ve seen what he’s been molded to right now. Just never count anybody out because you can’t measure somebody’s heart.”

Russell Wilson Loves That Metcalf Plays With a Chip on His Shoulder

VideoVideo related to dk metcalf nfl draft: why seahawks’ wr fell to 2nd round 2020-01-12T18:13:09-05:00

It is this quality that Wilson loves about Metcalf. After the Seahawks playoff win over the Eagles, Wilson cited their work together over the offseason as a big reason why he has had early success. Wilson also encourages Metcalf to keep playing with a chip on his shoulder.

“DK was special tonight, and he’s been special all year,” Wilson noted, per Yahoo Sports. “He’s one of the best rookies that’s come out. He’s got a nice little chip on his shoulder, too – I’m glad he’s on our team, that’s for sure, and he’s on our team for a long time. I think the great thing about him, though, is that he’s always been professional from day one. Nothing happens by accident. [It has been about his] his preparation, how he’s prepared week in, week out – even since the offseason – all the extra work, all the early mornings, throwing at 5:20 in the morning in the summer. That’s what greatness looks like.”