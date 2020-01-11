Lamar Jackson’s Contract & Salary Are a Huge Bargain for the Ravens

Lamar Jackson means the Baltimore Ravens are going to be Super Bowl contenders for the foreseeable future and part of the reason is his team-friendly contract. Jackson signed a four-year, $9.47 million contract with the Ravens in 2018 as the No. 32 pick, per Spotrac.

Jackson made less than a million dollars for the 2019 season with a base salary of $910,529. The Ravens have a massive opportunity over the next two seasons to take advantage of Jackson playing on his rookie deal. Having your starting quarterback making as little as he is by NFL standards gives the Ravens significant cap flexibility to help surround Jackson with even more talent. Jackson still has two more seasons left on his current deal as his contract runs through 2021.

To put it in perspective, five of the NFL’s top ten highest-paid players are quarterbacks whose team made the playoffs. Russell Wilson is the league’s highest-paid player with a $35 million salary, per NFL.com. Aaron Rodgers comes in at No. 3 with a $33.5 million salary. The most Jackson will make under his current contract is $1.77 million in 2021.

Jackson will be due for a massive raise once his current contract runs its course. This gives the Ravens a couple more years to take advantage of the extra cap space having a bargain quarterback provides. It is remarkable that the likely NFL MVP is one of the lowest-paid starting quarterbacks in the league.

Jackson Does Not Have an Agent & Has His Own Apparel Company

The Ravens quarterback is carving his own path when it comes to how he handles the business side of the sport. Jackson opted not to sign with an agent before the NFL draft, instead his mother Felicia Jones served as his manager during the process. Jackson explained to Denver 9 News’ Mike Klis that he did not want an agent to “take a cut of my paycheck and I feel I deserve it.”

Jackson has also gone the independent route when it comes to having a shoe deal. The Ravens quarterback remains unsigned by one of the major apparel companies. Instead, Jackson has his own clothing company called Era 8 Apparel. The brand is coming off a successful holiday season as the site was sold out of every item with about two weeks remaining before Christmas, per BaltimoreRavens.com.

“I’m sorry😩 The Support iz through the roof things will be back in stock,” Jackson tweeted.

Earlier this season, Jackson noted he is not opposed to signing an endorsement deal but is focused on his own company at the moment.

“If they come to me correct and we talk the right numbers and stuff like that, I do see myself with it,” Jackson said, per Penn Live. “But for now, it’s wild dog, Era 8 Apparel, and we’re going to keep it going as that.”

Lamar Jackson’s Contract Details

Jackson signed a $4 year, $9,471,48 contract which includes a $4,968,471 signing bonus, per Spotrac.