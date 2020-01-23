March Madness Odds: Updated NCAA Tournament Futures

Super Bowl LIV is on February 2 in Miami, and the next day is when most bettors shift their focus from football to college basketball and the upcoming March Madness. Selection Sunday for the 2020 NCAA Tournament is March 15, the First Four begins on March 17 and the first round of the Big Dance on March 19. The Final Four this year is in Atlanta.

It could be the most wide-open NCAA Tournament in years because there’s clearly no dominant school out there. There is just one school still unbeaten nationally and that’s San Diego State of the Mountain West Conference. The Aztecs have never reached a Final Four and are +2500 on the odds to win the NCAA Tournament at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Auburn was the last power conference team to lose, doing so last week. Coach Bruce Pearl’s team is +3000. The Tigers reached the 2019 Final Four before losing to eventual champion Virginia in a thriller.

Top-ranked teams are losing at a historic rate; five did before the New Year. Michigan State was the preseason No. 1 team in the country but lost its opener … and now has four defeats overall. The Spartans have dropped from one-time favorites at online betting sites to win their first national title since 2000 to +1400. No Big Ten school has won the national title since that 2000 Sparty team. Ohio State is +2000 and Maryland +2200 but in reality the conference’s only chance is Tom Izzo’s club.

Duke is the +1000 co-favorite with Gonzaga, but the Blue Devils have three losses and two of them they were heavily favored: November 26 in an absolute home shocker to Stephen F. Austin (arguably the biggest regular-season upset of the 2010s) and last week at Clemson.

Of course, Duke’s blood rival is North Carolina and the Heels were a Top-10 preseason team but this appears to be the least amount of talent that Coach Roy Williams has had in Chapel Hill. The loss of freshman superstar Cole Anthony to injury – he may or may not return – has killed the Heels and they are more likely than not to miss the NCAA Tournament entirely barring a surprising ACC Tournament title. UNC is +5000 for the national championship on the college basketball odds.

Defending national champion Virginia lost a lot of talent off that team and is +4000 to repeat. The Wahoos already have some very puzzling losses. They should make the NCAA Tournament but aren’t legitimate repeat threats with six defeats already.

