Thunder’s Chris Paul Says Mavs’ Luka Doncic “ABSOLUTELY” Deserves NBA MVP Consideration

Dallas Mavericks Luka Doncic has been a big problem for the NBA over the past two seasons, but the reigning Rookie of the Year has elevated his game to an MVP candidate status in his sophomore season. He’s averaging just under a triple-double with 29.7 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 8.9 assists per game for the Dallas Mavericks in 32 games this season, Basketball-Reference.

Someone who has been keeping a close eye on Doncic’s play this season is future Hall of Famer Chris Paul. Earlier this month, Paul revealed that he believes Doncic warrants NBA MVP considerations with the season he is having. He also talked about the improvement in Doncic’s confidence in year two from his rookie season.

“Just confidence and the pace that he plays with it’s funny a lot of people forget that he has been a pro overseas. So, they usually say the game slows down for you, but it’s already slowed down for him. He knows the reads and knows everything,” said Paul.

As for the Doncic MVP considerations, ‘Absolutely, it’s warranted,” said Paul.

“I think the coolest things when you see a really good player, see how their teammates are around them. And you see he has the respect from his teammates, so they want to give him the ball, and they want him to screen for him, and they like playing with him. So, that’s bigger than the numbers.”

After the Bulls game on Monday Night, Doncic revealed that he doesn’t really care about stats and historical records. Instead, he just doesn’t want to win games.

“I don’t mind, but I think every game it’s another stat, but I will always it is more important to get a win,” said Doncic.

The Jump’s Rachel Nichols Weighed-in on Luka Doncic

The Jump’s Rachel Nichols was in Dallas on Monday Night to Interview Luka Doncic for Wednesday’s episode of The Jump. After she was interviewed by Fanatics View about a variety of different topics including her opinion on Doncic from year one to year two.

“Obviously phenomenal and it’s funny I just did an interview with him and he was saying he was even surprised the leap he has been able to make. But, one thing he noted was this past summer was the first summer he was able to put in a substantive amount of work,” said Nichols.

“If you think about the summer before played in the NBA and the Europe League Championship came over got drafted it was all a whirlwind went back to Slovenia and came back here. Don’t have as much time with the Mavericks staff or just, in general, to work on his game. Once the NBA season was over, he was just able to focus on working on basketball and we are all seeing the results.”

Michael Jordan thinks Doncic is also a phenomenal player in a statement after he signed with the Jordan Brand.

“Luka is a phenomenal player, and at such a young age. He’s demonstrating skill it takes many guys years to develop. It will be incredible to watch him continue to advance in the league,” Jordan said per Bleacher Report.

