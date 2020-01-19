Titans’ 321-Pound Tackle Catches Stunning TD, Makes NFL Playoff History [WATCH]

Mike Vrabel and his Tennessee Titans continue to pull out all the stops in this postseason.

The Titans back-up tackle Dennis Kelly was called on in the second quarter, catching a one-yard TD pass from Ryan Tannehill.

The TD was the 6’8, 321-pound Kelly’s second on the season and gave the Titans a 17-7 lead midway through the second quarter of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game.

At 321-pounds, Kelly became the heaviest player to ever catch a TD in the NFL playoffs.

Making history. Dennis Kelly becomes the heaviest player (321 lbs) to catch a TD in the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/ZdEklKHK7m — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) January 19, 2020

It was the second straight week the Titans used trickery on the goal line. Last week, running back Derrick Henry threw a jump pass for a TD against the Baltimore Ravens en route to the Titans’ 28-12 stunning win over the AFC’s No. 1 seed.

How They Got Here: The Titans Road to the AFC Championship Game

The Tennessee Titans have been on quite the Cinderella run over the last few weeks, shaking up the NFL landscape with two major upsets that no one saw coming.

The Titans finished the regular season 9-7 and clinched a wild card berth in the final week with a 35-14 win on the road against the Houston Texans.

The gift for being the last team in – a trip to New England to face the defending NFL champion Patriots.

The Titans stunned the champs, locking down Tom Brady and the Patriots’ offense in a 20-13 win in Foxborough.

Tennessee then drew the league’s breakout star and presumptive MVP Lamar Jackson and the top-ranked Baltimore Ravens last Saturday in primetime.

It was more of the same from the previous week, with the Titans limiting the Ravens’ prolific offense to only 12 points in a shocking 28-12 win.

Titans running back Derrick Henry has carried the team on his large shoulders, becoming the first rusher in NFL history to run for 180 yards in three consecutive games, going back to the week 17 game against Houston. Henry rushed for 182 yards and a touchdown against the Patriots and then followed that up with a monster performance against the Ravens where he ran for 195 yards and even threw for a TD.

The Titans are looking to get back to the Super Bowl for the first time since 2000 when they infamously fell one-yard short against the St. Louis Rams in Super Bowl XXXIV.

How They Got Here: The Chiefs Road to the AFC Championship Game

The Chiefs followed up their magical, breakout season of 2018 with a 12-4 regular season and another AFC West title.

It looked like the Chiefs were headed towards a wild card round matchup but were rewarded a first-round bye after the Patriots were stunned by the Dolphins in the regular-season finale.

The Chiefs were punched in the mouth by the Houston Texans in the divisional round, falling behind 24-0 in the second quarter. Playing in front of a stunned home crowd at Arrowhead Stadium, Patrick Mahomes rallied the Chiefs to erase the deficit before halftime with 28-unanswered second-quarter points.

Kansas City overwhelmed the Texans in the second half and punched their ticket to the AFC title game with a 51-31 win.

Mahomes finished the game with 321 passing yards and five TD tosses, along with 53 yards rushing.

The Chiefs are looking to return to the Super Bowl for the first time in 50 years when they beat the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl IV.