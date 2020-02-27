Chiefs’ Travis Kelce Breaks Silence on White House Visit

In a period where championship-winning teams have been hesitant to celebrate their titles with President Donald Trump at the White House, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is is “pumped” about heading to the nation’s capital for the ceremonial Super Bowl visit.

Speaking with TMZ, the 30-year-old couldn’t hold back his excitement when discussing the upcoming festivities.

“Oh, yeah! Always, man!” Kelce said Wednesday. “Crazy opportunity!”

While Kelce, who caught four touchdowns for the Chiefs during the 2019 posteason, is looking forward to the field trip out east, another Kansas City player still has his reservations. Speaking with The Kansas City Star, defensive end Frank Clark was still unsure as to whether he would be joining his fellow teammates.

“I know historically … that’s something you do as a Super Bowl champion,” the former Seattle Seahawk said. “But we’ll see, man. It’s a lot of mixed emotions about stuff going on there. We’ll see.”

Kelce later clarified his remark on Twitter, explaining that it’s a “unique opportunity” for anyone who is afforded that chance.

Grew up my whole life watching teams win championships and then go to the White House and get recognized for their greatness… regardless of who is in office I think it’s a unique opportunity to experience our nations Capital. https://t.co/1Oy1q1ORJu — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) February 27, 2020

While Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes has yet to confirm whether he’ll be traveling to The District, he did show his support for Kelce by “liking” the aforementioned tweet.

More Chiefs Players Have Broken Their Silence on the Visit

Just days prior to speaking with Kelce, TMZ caught up with cornerback Bashaud Breeland and the former Clemson Tiger confirmed his attendance to celebrate the team’s first Super Bowl in 50 years in Washington, D.C.

“Why would I not [go], man?!” Breeland said on February 12. “It’s an experience that everybody, every kid would want to go to.”

The 28-year-old added: “I want to go see what the White House is like!”

Shortly following their 31-20 victory against the San Francisco 49ers on February 2, wide receiver Tyreek Hill confirmed that he too would be likely headed to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

“That would be great to go to the White House,” Hill told the Kansas City Star. “I’ve never been to D.C., so that would be great.”

In his post-match interview, head coach Andy Reid immediately put any speculation aside and said he would be bringing the Lombardi Trophy to D.C. during their celebration tour.

If the Chiefs are invited to the White House, Andy Reid plans to be there. pic.twitter.com/0gCZV9A40k — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) February 3, 2020

“I mean, I’ll be there,” Reid told reporters. “If they’re inviting us, I’ll be there. It’s quite an honor, I think.”

Details about Kansas City’s visit has yet to be revealed, but considering so many players are keen on celebrating with the commander-in-chief, it won’t be too long before President Trump starts sending out official invitations.