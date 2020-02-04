Courtyard by Marriott Celebrates 100 Years of the NFL With Unique Super Bowl Experience

Regarded as the “Official Hotel of he NFL,” Courtyard by Marriott celebrated the league’s 100th year and Super Bowl LIV with an incredible adventure reserved for the most passionate football fan.

In an effort to heighten the fan experience centered around the biggest weekend in football, Marriott held a Super Bowl Sleepover Contest where the winner and three select friends had the opportunity to wake up in a Courtyard transformed suite inside Hard Rock Stadium on Super Bowl Sunday.

“The goal of this suite was to really make it a personalized experience,” Michael Dail, Marriott Vice President of Global Brand Marketing for Classic Select Brands told Heavy. “You’re here in the stadium before any of the refs, players and coaches. So, you’re able to soak it all in on a unique level that so few can say they’ve experienced.”

While Marriott is in its fifth year of hosting such an event, this is the largest suite the hotel chain has done since its inception. Each year, they select a different theme and model the weekend’s events around that particular motif. This year, the theme was all about game-winning friendships and this year’s winner exemplifies everything Marriott attempts to accomplish having this long-term partnership with the NFL.

Winner Denise Ammon’s submission featured her former fellow co-residents whom she met during emergency medicine residency at a Level 1 Trauma hospital in Brooklyn, New York.

“The story of Denise’s game-changing friendship is the kind of empowerment that we strive to provide our guests in achieving their personal and professional goals,” Janis Milham, Senior Vice President and Global Brand Leader, Classic Select Brands said about the contest. “Courtyard is proud to once again partner with the NFL to recognize her success and provide this opportunity of a lifetime.”

Marriott Also Partnered With NFL Legends for the Ultimate Fan Experience

Not just reserved for the Super Bowl, Marriott’s mission to provide the ultimate fan experience is a season-long endeavor, and they’ve recruited one of the most popular quarterbacks in the NFL to help them make the day of fans across every franchise.

Miami Dolphins legend Dan Marino teamed up with the brand and gave credit to longtime followers for not only supporting him during his storied 16-year career in the league, but also in the decades following his retirement. Speaking on the energy surrounding Miami hosting the big game for an 11th time, Marino gave credit to the city’s culture, beaches and community as a catalyst behind the reason NFL executives chose The Magic City as this year’s hosts after a decade away.

“The weather is good, the parties are fun,” Marino said. “Miami is a great city and that’s mainly thanks to the beautiful beaches and the diverse culture.”

When Heavy spoke with Marino prior to the Super Bowl, the Hall-of-Famer enthusiastically selected the Kansas City Chiefs to lift the Lombardi Trophy on Sunday. With the Super Bowl now complete and Marino’s prediction spot-on, looks like this weekend was nothing short of a success.