Eagles GM Lays Out Aggressive Plan for NFL Draft, Free Agency

Eagles GM Howie Roseman has been known to wheel and deal, a trait he has been admired and praised for. Time to do it again.

Philadelphia has made a trade in the first round in six out of Roseman’s nine NFL drafts, including trading up last year to grab Andre Dillard at No. 22. This year, the Eagles hold pick No. 21 and seem intent on trading up again to take a speedy play-making receiver.

While most mock drafts have the team staying put and selecting Henry Ruggs III, Roseman sounded like a man ready to make a move when he addressed the media on Tuesday afternoon at the NFL Combine.

Remember, the Eagles may have 10 picks in their hand and would be foolish not to use them as ammunition to trade up. Ruggs seems to be a guy high on the Eagles’ radar — and he’s the fastest receiver on the board.

However, if he shatters the 40-yard dash record (and Ruggs has promised to do just that), then his stock will rise and it’s hard to see him making it past Dallas at pick No. 17. Roseman knows it makes no sense to keep all 10 picks and miss out on the player they need.

“There are moments in the last two drafts where guys were within reach, guys that we wanted to move up [to get] and we just didn’t have the ammunition to do it,” Roseman told reporters. “So, if there’s a guy, still, that we think is incredibly high valued and we can go get him, we can’t take that off the table.”

Howie Roseman says with 10 draft picks the #Eagles have more ammunition to trade up in the draft if needed. Has been hard the last few years with so few picks pic.twitter.com/wgZOOWQQLX — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) February 25, 2020

Roseman: ‘Retool Period, Not Total Rebuild’

The Eagles know they have to get younger but the team isn’t planning a total rebuild. They have to find a way to delicately balance their top veterans and new draft picks.

One way to achieve that end is by being aggressive in free agency, something GM Howie Roseman hinted at during Tuesday’s press conference. Like everything the Eagles do, it will be calculated and researched.

Roseman has already released aging veteran Nigel Bradham to free up money. The team has $44.56 million in cap space and they intend to spend it wisely in free agency. Roseman called it a “retool period” and one that could take up to three years.

“If we can get the right free agents, we’re not in a mode where we’re trying to find the undervalued, older guys that we tried to find the last couple of years,” Roseman told reporters. “And, going forward, we’re trying to build this over a period of time. We’re not kind of in this one year window.”

Howie Roseman seemed to imply that this offseason he’d like to sign more guys to longer deals. He used the term “core guys”. Should have roughly $50M in cap space and up to 10 draft picks. Has the resources to do what he’d like whether it’s a trade or signing players. #Eagles — Dashawn Abrams (@dashawn_abrams) February 25, 2020

Browns Executive Heaps Praise on Eagles GM

Andrew Berry, the new Cleveland Browns GM, served as Howie Roseman’s right-hand man last year in Philadelphia.

He declared the Eagles GM the “strongest wheeler-dealer” in football and didn’t rule out any possible trade to improve the roster. That means Odell Beckham Jr. could be available, for the right price.

League “tampering” rules restrict executives from directly discussing possible trades but it’s clear Berry learned a lot from Roseman. The Eagles should be all-in on Beckham if there is any chance to get him.

#Browns Andrew Berry when I asked him if he’d listen to offers for Odell Beckham Jr: pic.twitter.com/aTFu0viyFD — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) February 25, 2020

Berry has promised to establish the same kind of culture in Cleveland that Roseman helped nurture in Philadelphia. He specifically mentioned three major areas of emphasis: being aggressive in every area of player acquisition, value in getting to know the locker room at a personal level and knowing the difference in accumulating talent versus actually constructing a team.

#Browns GM Andrew Berry on learning from Howie Roseman:

1) "Being aggressive in every area of player acquisition whether it's trades, UFA market, draft"

2) "Value in getting to know locker room at personal level"

3) "Difference accumulating talent vs actually constructing team" — Keith Britton (@KeithBritton86) February 25, 2020

READ NEXT: Jalen Ramsey, Eric Berry Among NFL Players for Eagles to Target

Follow the Heavy Philadelphia Eagles page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!