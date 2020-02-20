This past Sunday [February 16, 2020] at WWE’s NXT TakeOver: Portland Pay Per View, former ten-time WWE Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair made a surprise visit and attacked Bianca Belair and NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley after the conclusion of their match, which ended with a victory for Ripley. It was recently announced that Flair and Ripley will face each other at WrestleMania on April 5th in Tampa, Florida for the NXT Women’s Championship.

On the February 12, 2020 episode of WWE Backstage Charlotte Flair was the guest for the week and during her appearance, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T asked her is there anybody in NXT that she thought should get a come up. Flair would reply, Bianca Belair.

“I have been a fan of hers since day one. I talk about this all the time, but you can’t teach the ‘it factor’ and Bianca [Belair] has it and she is a stud in the ring,” said Flair. And that’s what people gravitate towards she oozes confidence and she is only there [in NXT]. I didn’t ooze confidence in 2015, it took those growing pains PCV, but no, she already has it and to have it that young. I expect big things from her.

VideoVideo related to bianca belair channels her inner kanye west & challenges charlotte flair 2020-02-19T23:09:27-05:00

Bianca Belair Challenge Charlotte Flair to a Match on NXT This Week

On Wednesday’s episode of Bianca Belair interrupted a match between Chelsea Green and Kayden Carter and cut a promo in true Kanye West fashion and utter the words ” I’m happy for y’all, I’m happy for y’all, and I’m going to let you finish, but I got something to say,” said Belair. “Now, girl [Charlotte Flair] I done told you that you don’t even go here, but since you want to put your hands on me, now I want you here. And it doesn’t matter if it is here [NXT] or there [Raw] when or where. Charlotte Flair, I’m going to whoop that a**.”

For those of you who are not familiar with the Kanye West reference back on September 13, 2009, live from Radio City Hall in New York City. West interrupted Taylor Swift speech at the MTV Video Music Awards after she won the Best Female Video Award for her visual for ‘You Belong With Me’

“Thank you so much!” she said via vox.com. “I always dreamed about what it would be like to maybe win one of these someday, but I never thought it actually would have happened. I sing country music. So thank you so much for giving me the chance to win a VMA Award! I —”

That is when Ye [Kanye West] run on stage from the front row and grab the microphone from Swift and utter the famous words “Yo, Taylor, I’m really happy for you, I’mma let you finish,” he said. “But Beyoncé had one of the best videos [Single Ladies] of all time! One of the best videos of all time!”

The camera immediately, cut to Beyoncé to get her reaction and she can be seen saying ‘Oh Kanye’. The crowd started booing West. Then he shrugged and handed the microphone back to Taylor as he walked offstage.

VideoVideo related to bianca belair channels her inner kanye west & challenges charlotte flair 2020-02-19T23:09:27-05:00

Later that night West would apologize to Swift in a blog post.

I’m sooooo sorry to Taylor swift and her fans and her mom. I spoke to her mother right after and she said the same thing my mother would’ve said. She is very talented! I like the lyrics about being a cheerleader and she’s in the bleachers! I’m in the wrong for going on stage and taking away from her moment!. Beyonce’s video was the best of this decade! I’m sorry to my fans if I let you guys down! I’m sorry to my friends at MTV. I will apologize to Taylor 2mrw. Welcome to the real world! Everybody wanna booooo me, but I’m a fan of real pop culture! No disrespect, but we watchin’ the show at the crib right now cause … well, you know! I’m still happy for Taylor! Boooyaaawwww! You are very very talented! I gave my awards to Outkast when they deserved it over me… that’s what it is!! I’m not crazy, y’all, I’m just real. Sorry for that! I really feel bad for Taylor and I’m sincerely sorry! Much respect!!

READ NEXT: Roman Reigns Sounds Off on UFC’s Jon ‘Bones’ Jones