Patrick Mahomes’ Dogs Are Even Celebrating Chiefs’ Super Bowl Win

The entire city of Kansas City is celebrating the Chiefs’ first Super Bowl win in nearly 50 years, even Patrick Mahomes’ dogs. Mahomes and girlfriend Brittany Matthews have two dogs, Steel and Silver, who already have 119,000 followers on Instagram. The dogs showed off their Cheifs spirit with an Instagram photo with the two pups decked out in their Mahomes’ jerseys after the Super Bowl win.

“Dad & his team are SUPERBOWL CHAMPSSSS!!! 💛❤️ #chiefskingdom,” the dog’s Instagram caption read.

The couple started out with their pitbull, Steel, then later brought home Silver, a cane corso, as a puppy. Mahomes admitted that he was not the biggest fan of dogs prior to Steel.

“Until I was in high school [was afraid of dogs],” Mahomes told The Kansas City Star. “Then I went straight to a pit bull…He’s an awesome dog, very loving, very energetic, so just having him, he’s like my best friend. It’s a great dog to have.”

Mahomes and Matthews opted to get their second dog towards the end of the 2019 season. The Chiefs quarterback noted that Matthews won out on their discussion about when to get another dog.

“It was a joint decision,” Mahomes said, per The Wichita Eagle. “She definitely wanted it…I was trying to wait until the offseason, but she wanted to get it up here quickly. We’ve actually had it for a couple of weeks. It was getting trained and everything. We’ll have it this weekend, introduce him to Steel and hopefully that goes over smoothly.”

Patrick Mahomes & Girlfriend Brittany Matthews Partnered With a Local Charity for a Pet Calendar

Mahomes’ girlfriend is passionate about animals and recently partnered with the Companion Project to create a calendar featuring Chiefs players along with adoptable pets. The proceeds from the calendar go towards Kansas City area animal shelters.

“Creating a calendar full of dogs, to help raise money for animals, DONE✔️ Thank you @companionprotect , and everyone involved, for partnering up with me to create something that will make an impact in the community!! 💛❤️,” Matthews noted on Instagram.

Matthews Has a Partnership With Companion Project

Matthews is a personal trainer with her own fitness business, but she also recently began promoting Companion Project, a pet insurance company. Here is more about their partnership from Companion Project’s website.

But when Brittany checked out options for her kids, Silver and Steel, she found that coverage was confusing, with tons of exclusions (especially related to breed) and plans she wasn’t convinced would be there for her when she needs them. With no breed or age discrimination, affordable premiums for all pet parents that don’t increase due to a pet aging, industry-leading claim approval rates, and honesty up front about excluded pre-existing conditions, Brittany knew Companion Protect was the way to make sure Silver and Steel always have the care they need.

Mahomes and Matthews are heading to Disney World to celebrate his Super Bowl MVP award. The couple is sure to celebrate with Steel and Silver once they make it back to Kansas City.