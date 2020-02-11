Ben Simmons Reveals New Nickname, Talks Crazy Gaming Addiction

Just call him Simmo the Savage from now on. That’s the nickname plastered in neon lights around Ben Simmons’ house.

The Sixers’ All-Star guard recently sat down for an in-depth interview with Slam magazine about his video-gaming hobby and gave professional gamers FaZe Temperrr and Zeno behind-the-scenes access to his new crib. One of the first stops on the house tour was a photo opportunity at a brightly-lit neon green sign reading: Simmo the Savage! It’s the 23-year-old’s nickname of choice when he’s playing video games, per Simmons.

“That’s what I go by usually when I’m playing,” Simmons said.

The triple-double machine also went into his gaming addiction a bit as he shared stories of staying up until 2 a.m. playing Call of Duty with fellow Aussie hoops star Dante Exum of the Cleveland Cavaliers in high school.

Simmons first started playing video games when he was 13 and has been hooked ever since. Faze Temperrr talked about how gaming is having a moment, one that gained national attention after superstar rapper Drake posted a video of himself playing Fortnite with professional gamer Ninja.

Simmons told a funny story about how he “got smashed” this past summer in Los Angeles in a NBA 2K Blacktop tournament by a random player.

“It was bad,” he said.

Name Your Funniest or Worst Gaming Moment

The funniest moment comes when FaZe Temperrr tells a story about his worst video-gaming moment after he lost a tournament in overtime in his hometown of Boston. Ben Simmons starts laughing and then politely interrupts by saying: “Like when Toronto hit that shot against us? One of those moments?”

FaZe Temperrr replies: “Yeah, yeah.” And Simmons adds: “I know how you feel.”

Simmons’ brother Sean Tribe admitted that the young star is very serious about his video-gaming hobby. In fact, he has been learning the business behind it and plans to invest in it in the future.

This photo of Ben Simmons and Dante Exum playing @CallofDuty back in the day is all time! pic.twitter.com/VtkTpooMpt — Hayley Byrnes (@HayleyByrnes) October 30, 2016

Simmons Showcases Massive ‘Candy Kitchen’

The other major highlight from Ben Simmons’ “Slam” video was definitely the unveiling of his massive candy kitchen.

That’s right. The superstar athlete has an entire room devoted to stashing his favorite candies and satisfying his sweet-tooth cravings.

His favorite “go-to” item? Flake. No question. The candy bar is manufactured by Cadbury and features thinly milk chocolate folds — kind of similar to a Hershey bar but way better, according to Simmons.

Ben Simmons deadass has an entire candy room in his crib. @SLAMftw pic.twitter.com/BNzbkHv7DQ — SLAM (@SLAMonline) February 10, 2020

On the way down to the candy kitchen, Simmons also showed off his extensive basketball jersey collection which featured framed and autographed jerseys from Magic Johnson, Vince Carter, Chris Paul, Leonard Fournette and Lionel Messi, among others.

Simmons’ flashiest item may have been a huge aquarium that housed a poisonous fish. He doesn’t go into detail about the type of fish but his reason for owning it was priceless.

“I just told them to put crazy things in there,” Simmons joked.

