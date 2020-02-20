Stefon Diggs’ Praise of Russell Wilson Adds Seahawks’ Twist to Rumors

Trade rumors continue to swirl around Stefon Diggs causing many Seahawks fans to wonder if Seattle is a potential fit for the wide receiver. For those looking for hope, Diggs did offer high praise for Russell Wilson just a few weeks prior to trade rumors re-emerging. During a Bleacher Report Q & A session, Diggs was asked about his thoughts on the Seahawks’ quarterback.

“He’s a 10,” Diggs said, per USA Today. “I love Russ. He’s a winner, he has that winning mind. I always admire his game. When he has a supporting cast he plays extremely well. Even by himself he will make it work.”

Diggs has been involved in recent trade rumors after deleting Vikings’ related posts from his social media accounts. Seahawks’ wide receiver Tyler Lockett recently liked two of Diggs’ tweets adding a bit of Seattle intrigue to the rumors.

The Seahawks Have the Cap Space to Trade for Diggs But Wide Receiver Is an Unlikely Priority

Stefon Diggs had some high praise for #Seahawks’ Russell Wilson 👏🏽 What do you rank Russ? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/2BYaGBB3l9 — Sports ON Tap Seattle (@SONTSeattle) January 29, 2020

Trade rumors have surrounded Diggs since early last season, but the wide receiver continues to remain in Minnesota. Diggs is set to make nearly $11 million next season limiting the number of teams that are a realistic option for the wide receiver. The Seahawks are among the teams with the most available cap space this offseason, but it remains to be seen if Seattle wants to use a large portion of this money on a receiver. Diggs’ current contract with the Vikings has four more seasons running through 2023, per Spotrac.

Jadeveon Clowney is one of the top available NFL free agents, and the Seahawks have been vocal about their desire to re-sign the star pass rusher. Even with a re-signed Clowney, the Seahawks still need help at a number of positions including defensive line, secondary and offensive line.

Seattle Showed Interest in Adding a Wide Receiver Throughout the 2019 Season

Before they claimed WR Josh Gordon on waivers Friday, the Seahawks had been doing their due diligence on free-agent Antonio Brown, league sources tell @AdamSchefter. https://t.co/UGO81vYvIl — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 3, 2019

While a trade for Diggs may seem unlikely, the Seahawks did express interest in adding a wide receiver throughout the 2019 season. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Seahawks explored signing Antonio Brown but opted not to bring in the volatile wideout. The Seahawks also claimed Josh Gordon off waivers, but the wide receiver finished the season with a suspension.

Since then, D.K. Metcalf emerged as a legitimate threat at receiver and is heading into his second NFL season. The Seahawks would also likely need to give up significant draft capital in a potential trade for Diggs.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero Reported That the Odds of the Vikings Trading Diggs Are “Pretty Long”

What exactly is going on with #Vikings WR Stefon Diggs? Short answer: nothing as of now. Long answer: @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/mQggVc1GDg — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 19, 2020

Even if the Seahawks were interested, any trade would be dependent on the Vikings’ desire to trade the wide receiver. Given the Vikings have Diggs under contract for the next four seasons, the team is fully in control of the receiver for the foreseeable future. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that the odds the Vikings trade Diggs are “pretty long”, and the team appeared pleased with his production last season.

If Diggs does become available, do not be surprised if Seahawks’ GM John Schneider at least inquires about landing the star receiver. Yet, given the other pressing needs on the Seahawks’ roster, it seems unlikely that Seattle would be willing to pay the asking price for Diggs. It would not be the first time the Seahawks have surprised fans with a blockbuster trade, and we know that Diggs is a major fan of Wilson which could go a long way in keeping the receiver happy.