Browns Star Myles Garrett Break Silence on Controversial Interview

If Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett had another chance, it’s clear he would have clearly handled things differently with his first interview after being reinstated from his indefinite suspension.

In an sit-down interview with Mina Kimes of ESPN, Garrett decided to double-down on his allegation that Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph sparked his helmet-swinging attack and ensuing brawl by calling him a racial slur.

“He called me the N-word,” Garrett said. “He called me a ‘stupid N-word.’

“When he said it, it kind of sparked something, but I still tried to let it go and still walk away,” Garrett added. “But once he came back, it kind of reignited the situation. And not only have you escalated things past what they needed to be with such little time in the game left, now you’re trying to re-engage and start a fight again. It’s definitely not entirely his fault, it’s definitely both parties doing something that we shouldn’t have been doing.”

Myles Garrett Says he ‘Dropped the Ball’ Doing ESPN Interview

In an interview with Tom Reed of The Athletic, Garrett reflected on the timing of the interview that ended up making a major splash while talking about his role as the captain of the NFL Waterboys organization.

“I dropped the ball there,” Garrett told Reed. “I should have told the Browns before I did it. It sprung up in my lap and I thought it was a good chance to talk about Waterboys. I knew they would bring up the incident. I would have my say on it and move on to the next topic.

“(My father) was right,” Garrett added. “Have your say some other day. That’s the best way to put it. Got to be smart with what you say and when you say it.”

Myles Garrett Done Answering Questions on Incident

The interview with ESPN sparked some backlash with the topic once against being brought to the forefront of conversations. The most notable reaction came from Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, who defended his quarterback in a rare offseason interview.

“To be quite honest with you, we were hacked off with what we saw this weekend, not specifically from Myles Garrett,” Tomlin told Smith. “He’s been in the lane that he’s in, but what was displayed by ESPN and that panel, the way that the situation was presented I don’t think was fair to Mason Rudolph, and that’s why I’m here today.

“It’s been a lot of negativity around Mason Rudolph,” Tomlin added. “He got fined $50,000 for essentially getting beat up. His reputation has been tarnished because of the allegations, none of which was founded. He was a quarterback in the losing circumstances at the end of a football game. Obviously he was an active participant in the altercation, but a lot of the things that have gone on beyond that, I struggle with.”

Garrett made it clear that he’s learned his lesson and doesn’t expect to be talking about the incident again anytime soon.

“I’ll either say ‘next question’ or ignore it because we have talked enough about it and given it so much energy and time. We’ve got other things to worry about. We have a lot of good players we are trying to put together and make a winner out of this team, and I think that’s possible,” Garret told Reed. “I’ve said my piece and I literally have left that behind in America. I’m out here trying to take all this in. I’m not losing any sleep about anything that’s happened in the past. … That was last season and last season’s problems. If it comes up this season and I have to deal with any repercussions because of it, I’ll take it in stride.”

