Browns Interest in Trading Odell Beckham Revealed by Insider

The Cleveland Browns are expected to be aggressive in a quest to improve their roster. However, the team reportedly has no plans to trade star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., despite the flurry of high-profile moves around the league.

Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports reported that the Browns have no interest in dealing Beckham, who had a tumultuous first season in Cleveland but has built a strong relationship with the new Browns regime, which includes general manager Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski.

“On Browns and Odell Beckham Jr.: He’s not going to be a fire sale trade,” Robison reported. ‘I’ve been told things have been very positive for both him and the team since the regime change went down. Cleveland is not looking to move on from what it sees as a sizable (healthy) asset moving forward.”

On #Texans trading DeAndre Hopkins: I'm told it was clear to Houston that a contract renegotiation at some point was part of keeping Hopkins. Texans are prioritizing extensions w/ Watson & Tunsil + see WR draft depth and some trade options. They felt this move fit a larger plan. — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) March 16, 2020

Beckham has been linked to the wide-receiver needy Patriots and Jets this offseason through various reports. Beckham is under contract through the 2023 season.

Browns Happy to Have Odell Beckham

The Browns traded for Beckham in a blockbuster deal last offseason, but the experiment didn’t exactly go as planned. Despite breaking the 1,000-yard barrier, Beckham did not live up to the wild expectations set for him, finishing his first season in Cleveland with 1,035 yards and four touchdowns in a year that was defined more by what happened off the field than on it.

But late in the season as speculation that Beckham would demand a trade hit its peak, OBJ poured cold water on the rumors.

“I’m not going anywhere,” Beckham told reporters. “I’ll be here. We’ll figure this thing out. It’s just too special to leave. [I heard I want to go] to the Steelers. I heard Jarvis wanted to go to the Cardinals. It’s just easy to talk about us. … We’re going to be here [next season]. We’re going to do it again, and we’re going to be what we felt like we should’ve been [in 2019]. We’ll correct all the little mistakes. It’s just too good here. I didn’t buy a house here to sell it.”

Beckham recently had core surgery to resolve an injury that hindered him all season. With his health improved and a refreshed mindset heading into his second-year under a new regime, it sounds like Browns are ready to give it another run with Beckham playing alongside his buddy, Jarvis Landry.

“We’ve had really great conversations,” Browns general manager Andrew Berry said of Beckham. “He’s one of the most talented receivers in the league. And we’re certainly happy to have him here.”

DeAndre Hopkins Sent to Cardinals in Blockbuster

The most high-profile move reported on Monday was the trade that sent four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins from the Houston Texans to the Arizona Cardinals for running back David Johnson. The deal also involved picks, with the Texans picking up a second and fourth round selections and sending the Cardinals their fourth round pick.

Cardinals get: WR DeAndre Hopkins and a 4th-round pick. Texans get: RB David Johnson, a second-round pick and a 2021 fourth-round pick. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2020

When looking at what the Browns gave up for Beckham, that seems like a major steal. Here’s what the Browns sent the Giants in exchange for Beckham.

First-round pick in 2019 draft (No. 17 overall, turned into DT Dexter Lawrence)

Second-round pick in 2019 draft (No. 95 overall, defensive end Oshane Ximines)

Safety Jabrill Peppers

READ NEXT: Reporter Speaks Out After Suspension for Calling Baker Mayfield Slur