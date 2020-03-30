2020 NFL Draft: Bears Linked to QB Drawing Mahomes & Favre Comparisons

Since taking over as general manager of the Chicago Bears in 2015, Ryan Pace has drafted just one quarterback — Mitchell Trubisky. With Trubisky on shakier ground than ever entering his fourth season in the league, Pace and head coach Matt Nagy recently secured the services of veteran quarterback Nick Foles.

Many also think this will be the year Chicago selects another young quarterback in the draft, and one NFL analyst in particular thinks Chicago would be particularly well-served to select one QB specifically: FIU’s James Morgan.

Hub Arkush, who has covered the Bears since the late 1980s, thinks Chicago needs to draft a quarterback prospect to groom this season, and he thinks Morgan may be the most realistic option for the Bears.

Hub Arkush Thinks James Morgan Has ‘Talent and Toughness’ of Favre & Mahomes

While drafting a quarterback is something the Bears should absolutely do, the team’s needs at offensive line are more pressing, and thus, the Bears should use up one or both of their two second-round picks on offensive linemen this year. Arkush thinks drafting Morgan on Day 3, somewhere in rounds 4-5, would be Chicago’s best bet. He went on to heap some pretty high praise on Morgan, comparing the FIU standout to one all-time great quarterback, and another who is well on his way: Brett Favre and Patrick Mahomes.

“There is only one Brett Favre and one Patrick Mahomes, but style-wise, James Morgan may have that kind of arm talent and toughness,” Arkush wrote. “What he lacks is accuracy, touch and big-time coaching and development. Morgan is a perfect example of a player whom teams would have loved to bring in for a visit, but now they’ll have to take a Day 3 leap in hopes of striking gold.”

Bears Have Already Been Linked to James Morgan

According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, the Bears are one of several NFL teams who have already expressed interest in Morgan, and have been “vetting” the young QB for awhile now, having met with him at the 2020 East-West Shrine Bowl in January.

Several NFL teams closely vetting Florida International quarterback and Green Bay, Wis. native James Morgan: Patriots, Buccaneers, Bears, Colts, Raiders, Giants, Bills, Jets, Dolphins: #NFLDraft2020 @FIUFootball https://t.co/BP7yLWVENU — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 22, 2020

Morgan originally attended Bowling Green University, but he transferred to Florida International after former BG coach Dino Babers left for Syracuse. Morgan has played the last two seasons at FIU, and he started 24 games in that span. He attempted 683 passes, completing 420 for a 61.5 completion percentage. He threw 40 touchdowns and 12 interceptions at FIU, averaging 7.8 yards per attempt. Morgan has no major red flags injury-wise, and while he needs to work on his footwork and accuracy, his strength and toughness are definite assets.

One fun fact about Morgan? He was born in Green Bay, Wisconsin, home of the Bears’ most hated rival. Morgan grew up admiring the man Arkush just compared him to: Brett Favre. If a Green Bay kid could come to Chicago and become a star quarterback — that just might be the irony of ironies.

