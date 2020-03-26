Coronavirus: Pistons’ Christian Wood Provides Health Update

Detroit Pistons‘ forward Christian Wood was one of ten NBA players, who have tested positive for the Coronavirus virus.

“A player on the Detroit Pistons, who is under the care of team medical staff and in self-isolation since Wednesday night, was tested for COVID-19,” the team said in a statement, via ESPN’s Eric Woodyard.

“A preliminary positive came back on March 14. The health and safety of our players, our organization, those throughout our league and all those potentially impacted by this situation is paramount. We are working closely with team medical staff, state and local government and public health officials, and the NBA on reporting. The individual will remain in isolation and under the care of team medical staff.”

At the time, wood was the first player other than Jazz players Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell to test positive for the virus.

Per Tony Paul of Detroit News, the rest of the Pistons are in self-isolation. No other player has yet to test positive.

On Wednesday, Woods’ agent Adam Pensack told the Detroit Free Press that he was “feeling great and fully recovered.” According to numerous reports, he will still have to pass a couple medical tests, but he expected to be entirely clear on Thursday.

This season for the Detroit Pistons, Christian Woods has averaged 13.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 1.0 assists per game in 62 games. The Pistons are currently in the 13th position in the Eastern Conference.

Follow the Heavy on NBA Facebook page for all the latest stories, rumors, and viral content!

Donovan Mitchell Provides an Update on his Health as Well

Utah Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell was recently a guest on Good Morning American and was interviewed by Robin Roberts. During the interview, Roberts asked Mitchell to give the public an update on how he was feeling.

“I keep making the joke to people when they ask, ‘If you were to tell me about to play in a seven-game series tomorrow, I’d be ready to lace up,” said Mitchell. “I’m asymptomatic,” Mitchell also added. “I don’t have any symptoms. I could walk down the street if it wasn’t public knowledge that I was sick. You wouldn’t know it. That’s the scariest part of this virus. You may seem fine or be fine. You never know who you may be talking to maybe going home to.” EXCLUSIVE: “I think that’s the scariest part about this virus is that you may seem fine.” @NBA star @spidadmitchell speaks out for the first time from isolation since being diagnosed with COVID-19, despite being “asymptomatic.” https://t.co/i9rZzYvW4s pic.twitter.com/wZJBteQjtV — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 16, 2020

Mitchell’s teammate Rudy Gobert has also given an update on his health as well.

Gobert took to Twitter to provide an update on how he was feeling and revealed that he has lost the ability to smell things and taste things as well.

“Just to give you guys an update, loss of smell and taste is definitely one of the symptoms, haven’t been able to smell anything for the last 4 days,” Gobert wrote. “Anyone experiencing the same thing?”

Per the New York Post, those could be crucial warning signs in “hidden carriers” of the novel coronavirus, and often appears in patients who show none of the earlier known symptoms.

READ NEXT: Spurs’ DeMar DeRozan Sounds Off On Nuggets’ Jamal Murray’s Deleted Instagram Video