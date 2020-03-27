Dallas Cowboys’ Breakout Player for 2020 Unveiled to NFL

Bleacher Report has named the Dallas Cowboys player who will shine brighter than the rest next season.

The digital media giant tabbed fourth-year cornerback Chidobe Awuzie as the team’s predicted breakout performer for 2020.

The Dallas Cowboys defense—and the roster in general—could look a lot different in 2020. One returning player who could become a new leader is cornerback Chidobe Awuzie. Awuzie has slowly become a more productive defensive back over his first three seasons. In 2019, he racked up 79 tackles, 14 pass deflections and an interception. Quarterbacks posted a modest 89.1 passer rating when targeting him. Byron Jones has already departed for the Miami Dolphins in free agency, and it appears it’ll be up to Awuzie to step into a role as a top corner.

The Cowboys’ second-round draft pick in 2017, Awuzie set career highs last season with 79 combined tackles and 14 pass breakups. He notched one interception, an impressive, body-contorting grab against the New Orleans Saints. His 2019 highlight reel also included an insanely fast (22.81 miles per hour) track-down of Giants running back Saquon Barkley — a play so insane it warranted a “random” drug test.

Stationed along the boundary opposite the since-defected Byron Jones, Awuzie logged 1,019 defensive snaps (94.4 percent) and mostly held his own in coverage, contributing to Dallas’ 10th-ranked secondary.

Entering a contract year and his age-25 campaign, Awuzie will remain a key cog of the Cowboys’ defensive backfield, under the tutelage of new assistant coaches Maurice Linguist and Al Harris. He’s tentatively penciled in as a starter, flanking the likes of Jourdan Lewis, Anthony Brown, and free-agent addition Maurice Canady.

The team, though, is fully expected to supplement the cornerback corps in the upcoming NFL draft, for which they hold the No. 17 overall selection. Dallas has expressed interest in Florida’s CJ Henderson, a first-round talent whom they met with at last month’s Scouting Combine and hope to interview amid the league’s COVID-ruined pre-draft process.

The Cowboys have also been linked to LSU safety Grant Delpit and Alabama S Xavier McKinney, after losing longtime starter Jeff Heath to the Las Vegas Raiders in free agency.

Follow the Heavy on Cowboys Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!