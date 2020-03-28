Contract Details Released for New Cowboys NT Dontari Poe: Report

On Monday, the Dallas Cowboys and Dontari Poe were locked deep in negotiations, and the expectation was the free-agent nose tackle would sign on the dotted line.

Four days later, after haggling over language and other structural details, he indeed touched pen to paper. According to ESPN’s Todd Archer, the Cowboys inked Poe to a two-year deal worth up to $10.5 million, pending a physical.

There are conflicting reports pertaining to the total value. The Dallas Morning News’ Calvin Watkins reported it’s a two-year pact for $9.5 million, suggesting Poe can earn another $1 million in yet-to-be-publicized incentives.

Nevertheless, Poe becomes the newest member of the Cowboys and a literal massive presence in the middle of their rebuilt defensive line. Standing 6-foot-3 and weighing a whopping 346 pounds, he’s tallied 278 combined tackles (202 solo) while chipping in 20.5 sacks and 14 pass breakups across nine professional seasons.

Drafted 11th overall by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2012, Poe most recently completed a two-year stint with the Carolina Panthers. He started all 16 games in 2018 but a torn quad prematurely ended his 2019 campaign following 11 appearances. He was on pace to set a new career-high for tackles and sacks before going down.

He finished last season as Pro Football Focus’ No. 37 overall interior defender.

Poe honed his stout reputation in Kansas City, where he was a two-time Pro Bowl selection (2013-14) and second-team All-Pro (2013). In 2015, the Memphis product became the heaviest player in NFL history to score a rushing touchdown. The next season, he became the heaviest player to throw a TD.

Entering his age-30 campaign, Poe helps replace starting DT Maliek Collins, who defected to the Las Vegas Raiders in free agency. He’ll likely start at the nose, with DeMarcus Lawrence and Tyrone Crawford penciled in as the starting ends.

It’s possible, if the club shifts to a 3-4 alignment under new coordinator Mike Nolan, that free-agent prize Gerald McCoy and Lawrence would start at DE, and Poe sandwiched in between.

Speaking earlier this offseason, the team’s vice president of player personnel, Will McClay, admitted to a change in thought process regarding the D-line. Whereas in years past the Cowboys targeted smaller, more athletic linemen, they’re now loading up the interior with absolute mountains of men.

“At the end of the day we’re going to stay within the same scheme. And we’re going to do things a little bit different,” McClay said in January, via Blogging The Boys. “So our job is to go and evaluate all of the players. They might want bigger interior players, so, that’s fine, we’ll go and look for that. But I think we’re going to be looking for the same type players.”

Poe is the fifth outside addition made by Dallas during the league’s signing period, and the fourth defender brought aboard, joining McCoy, cornerback Maurice Canady, and safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix.

On Friday, prior to Poe’s signing, the Cowboys landed former All-Pro kicker Greg Zuerlein on a three-year, $7.5 million contract.

Follow the Heavy on Cowboys Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!