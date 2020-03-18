Cowboys Sign Ex-Ravens Starting Cornerback to One-Year Deal: Report

Beating the clock before the start of the new league year, the Dallas Cowboys bolstered their depleted secondary.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reports the Cowboys on Wednesday signed former New York Jets cornerback Maurice Canady to a one-year contract. Additional terms of the deal are not yet known.

This is a corresponding move of sorts following CB Donovan Olumba’s release from the 90-man offseason roster, the team announced.

Canady, 25, appeared in eight games and made two starts for the Jets in 2019, claimed off waivers from the Baltimore Ravens on Nov. 6. He finished his truncated New York tenure with 25 tackles and two pass breakups. Prior to that, across five games with the Ravens last season, he made 21 tackles, three pass deflections, one interception, and a forced fumble.

Canady entered the NFL as a 2016 sixth-round draft pick by Baltimore. He played in just two games as a rookie until landing on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. That’s been the story of his professional life — a distinct inability to stay healthy.

His 2017 campaign was marred by a knee injury, which required temporary IR placement, and his 2018 season was ruined by thigh issue, which also resulted in short-term IR.

Altogether, Canady has appeared in 32 of a possible 64 regular-season contests, including two starts in Baltimore. He’s totaled 80 tackles, six PBUs, and one INT.

Canady was a standout at Virginia, where he used his 6-foot-1-inch frame and 31 5/8-inch arms to hone a solid reputation in coverage. He was also a stud special-teamer, having returned multiple punts for touchdowns.

NFL.com draft expert Lance Zierlein compared Canady to former Seahawks and current Titans CB Tye Smith.

“Canady has the size and athleticism to be an NFL cornerback, but it is hard to ignore the disparity in touchdowns allowed (10) versus interceptions (three) over the last two seasons,” Zierlein wrote in 2016. “Canady’s long speed and toughness are going to be heavily scrutinized during the draft process, but he has enough talent to be an NFL backup.”

Hardly an ideal CB1, Canady nonetheless will be ticketed for heavy snaps after Dallas lost CB Byron Jones (Miami Dolphins) and safety Jeff Heath (Las Vegas Raiders) in free agency. He’s tentatively penciled in alongside Chidobe Awuzie and Jourdan Lewis, though the team assuredly will address the position via next month’s draft.

The Cowboys scheduled an official top-30 visit with Florida CB CJ Henderson, a consensus first-round talent and top contender for the No. 17 overall pick.

Cowboys Do New Deal with Anthony Brown

According to media reports, Dallas inked in-house free-agent CB Anthony Brown to a three-year contract, details of which remain unknown.

A 2016 sixth-round selection, Brown has notched 56 appearances and logged 34 starts for the Cowboys. His career stat line: 172 tackles, 32 pass deflections, four INTs, three forced fumbles.

The club also announced Wednesday it has re-signed veteran safety Darian Thompson, who likely will continue in a reserve role behind Xavier Woods and whomever Dallas lands as Heath’s replacement. They’ve been linked to LSU’s Grant Delpit and Alabama’s Xavier McKinney — both projected day-one picks.

