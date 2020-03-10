Cowboys to Face AFC Title Contender in Special Preseason Game

Naturally, the Dallas Cowboys are being thrust into the limelight to kick off 2020.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced Tuesday the Cowboys will open the preseason by playing the Pittsburgh Steelers in the annual Hall of Fame Game. The nationally-televised contest will take place Thursday, Aug. 6 at Tom Benson HOF Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

BREAKING: The @dallascowboys and the @steelers will face each other in the 2020 Hall of Fame Game on 8/6 at Tom Benson HOF Stadium. #PFHOF20 Tickets will go on sale this Friday (3/13) at 10am ET. pic.twitter.com/uMSFIPWf3X — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) March 10, 2020

This will mark the fourth time in 11 years that Dallas has been chosen for the inaugural summer tilt. They’ve won their last three appearances in the HOF Game — in 2010 (vs. Bengals), 2013 (vs. Dolphins), and 2017 (vs. Cardinals), respectively.

The Cowboys and Steelers were shoo-ins for the tilt after all of Troy Polamalu, Bill Cowher, Jimmy Johnson, and Cliff Harris were nominated to the 2020 HOF class. The matchup will precede their bust-reveals and official inductions, set to be held on Aug. 10.

Their selection for the HOF Game means the Cowboys are eligible to begin training camp earlier than the rest of the league. According to ESPN’s Todd Archer, the team will report to Oxnard, Calif., on Tuesday, July 21.

New head coach Mike McCarthy, who’ll make his debut against the Steelers, declared at last month’s Scouting Combine that he’s planned an imminent trip to scout the longtime campsite.