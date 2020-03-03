The WWE Talent Releases of 2020

Each and every year, World Wrestling Entertainment has to come to grips with the fact that some of their talents just aren’t worth keeping around anymore.

Due to an unexpected release or an amicable split, fans’ favorite wrestlers end up on the chopping block and given their well wishes by WWE. Most of those released personalities tend to rebuild their credibility on the indies and parlay that into a major comeback with another wrestling fed. Be it All Elite Wrestling, New Japan Pro Wrestling, Impact Wrestling, Ring of Honor, the National Wrestling Alliance, etc., newly released WWE talents have a wealth of working options to choose from nowadays. It’s about time that we remember the wrestlers who have brought their WWE careers to an end in 2020 and are now heading into the next stage of their storied careers.

These are the WWE talent releases you need to know about from 2020.

Matt Hardy

The “Woken” one has left the building that was formerly known as Titan Towers. Matt Hardy has chosen to leave WWE on good terms and go on to greener pastures. What started out as a memorable comeback at WrestleMania 33 alongside his brother Jeff eventually transitioned into a letdown of a run the longer it went on.

Once Jeff went down with an injury, Matt was subjected to a sanitized version of his zany “Woken” antics and worthless matches that saw him take more losses than victories. He certainly enjoyed some tag team championship successes during his last WWE stint, but it just didn’t measure up to his hilarious “Woken” universe gimmick back in Impact Wrestling. Now that Matt is a free agent, it’d be pretty cool to see him pop up in AEW and be revealed as The Dark Order’s “Exalted One” or just work there as a trusted agent. No matter where he goes, Matt will always be regarded as a huge commodity.