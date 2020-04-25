Bears NFL Draft Picks 2020: Speedy Taylor Gabriel Replacement Highlights Selections

After sitting out the first day of the 2020 NFL Draft due to lack of first-round selections, the Chicago Bears have finally added some new faces to their roster. The Bears took the nation’s top tight end, Cole Kmet, with their first pick at No. 43, and followed that up by selecting gritty Utah corner Jaylon Johnson. It was a fairly uneventful day devoid of trades or much drama. Then, Day 3 happened.

Bears general manager Ryan Pace traded up twice, sending a 2021 fourth-round pick to the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for the 155th overall pick in the fifth round this year. Chicago took Tulsa edge rusher Trevis Gipson with that pick.

#Bears trade into No. 155 overall slot in the 5th round and select Tulsa defensive end Trevis Gipson; they send Vikings a 4th-rounder in 2021 in return https://t.co/qfvl45RwVe via @CEmma670 pic.twitter.com/mMW5yGKGZc — 670 The Score (@670TheScore) April 25, 2020

Pace then traded both of this year’s sixth-round picks along with a seventh rounder (No. 233) to the Eagles in exchange for No. 173 in the fifth round. With the 173rd pick, Pace and company chose Tulane wide receiver Darnell Mooney. One of the two sixth-rounders used in the trade was a comp pick the team received after trading running back Jordan Howard to Philly.

Mooney ran a 4.38 in the 40-yard dash at the combine, and his speed and skill set makes him an immediate replacement for the recently-departed Taylor Gabriel. In 2018, he caught 48 passes for 993 yards and eight scores, while snagging 45 receptions for 670 yards and five touchdowns last season.

As for Gibson, he had eight sacks and 15 tackles-for-loss for Tulsa last year, and while he’s raw, he has majorly disruptive tendencies on the edge. He won’t contribute much right away, as he’s more of a developmental player, but his upside is vast if he can improve his balance and core strength.

Gipson brings some fantastic physical tools to the table. The 6-foot-3, 261-pounder has very long arms and great acceleration off the snap. pic.twitter.com/JkKIlVuC4W — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) April 25, 2020

Here’s a roundup of each of the Bears’ draft picks so far:

Round 2: No. 43 Notre Dame TE Cole Kmet (from Raiders via Khalil Mack trade): Round 2: No. 50 Utah CB Jaylon Johnson Round 5: No. 155 Tulsa DE Trevis Gipson (from trade with Vikings) Round 5: No. 163: Georgia Southern CB Kindle Vildor Round 5: No. 173 Tulane WR Darnell Mooney Round 7: No. 226 Colorado OT Arlington Hambright (from Raiders via Eddy Pineiro trade) Round 7: No. 227 Tennessee OL Lachavious Simmons

