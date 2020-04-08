Browns Emerge as Trade Partner for Star Pass-Rusher

The Cleveland Browns have been aggressive in free agency but could be turning their attention to a big draft-day trade to bring in Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue.

Browns, Eagles, Giants, Raiders and Seahawks are interested in a trade for Ngakoue, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, who shared the report during an appearance on 97.5 The Fanatic. Ngakoue has made it clear he no longer wants to play in Jacksonville after receiving the franchise tag this offseason.

“Why hold a man from taking care of his family. It’s obvious my time is up in my current situation,” Ngakoue wrote on Twitter in March.” Let’s both move on Jaguars.”

Jaguars Will be Firm on Asking Price: Report

Schefter reported that Jaguars owner Shad Khan does not want to trade Ngakoue, but there’s not a lot of wiggle room to keep the disgruntled pass-rusher around.

“There will be people in the organization, like the owner, who will not want to move him, which means that they’ll be firmer in their price. But if they don’t trade him, they’ve got a mess on their hands,” Schefter said “I still think the team (will) have to move him during the draft — the week of the draft, during the draft,” Schefter added. “These are usually deals that are made, often, while teams are on the clock.”

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported last summer that the Jags offered Ngakoue a short-term deal worth $19 million annually, but those negotiations fell apart. The franchise tag carries a price tag $19.3 million for next season.

Ngakoue, a former third-round pick, notched 37.5 sacks over his first four seasons. He made the Pro Bowl in 2017, collecting 12 sacks. At just 25 years old, Ngakoue is in his prime to get a big-money deal.

Browns Looking at Options Opposite Myles Garrett

The Browns pulling the trigger on a trade for for Ngakoue depends on a few things. First, the new regime in Cleveland has to make a call on defensive end Olivier Vernon.

Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com reported earlier this offseason that the Browns would “probably be looking to replace” Vernon, who entered the offseason as the highest paid player on the roster, due $15.5 million next season. But the Browns would suffer no dead cap money if they parted ways with him, making the veteran defensive end disposable if they found a better option.

When healthy, Vernon a strong threat to have on the edge opposite of Myles Garrett. Vernon had 26 tackles, 3.5 sacks and 11 quarterback hits last season, but he’s missed 15 games over the past three years. Vernon was named a Pro Bowler with the Giants in 2018 after collecting seven sacks in 11 games.

The Browns are also looking at the possibility of signing former No. 1 overall pick Jadeveon Clowney, who is still a free agent due to a high asking price. The Browns, however, are waiting on a physical for Clowney, who has had his own injury concerns. Clowney has played in all 16 games just once in his six-year career.

With Garrett due a big extension of his own, it’s unlikely the team would tie up Ngakoue on a long-term deal. Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports suggested that Ngakoue could command somewhere around $18 million per season. But if the asking price was right in a trade and he’d be willing to play out his franchise tag with the Browns, Ngakoue could be an option.

