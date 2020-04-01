DeMarcus Cousins Responds Ominously After Ronnie 2K Calls Him a ‘D–k’

Nothing can show how you really feel quite like a hot mic. That was a lesson learned by Ronnie Singh, also known as Ronnie 2K, the public face of the NBA 2K video game series on Tuesday when he was captured on a livestream calling center DeMarcus Cousins a foul name. Singh later apologized.

Speaking about the upcoming 16-player NBA 2K tournament that the video game franchise has been hyping up—it will be shown on ESPN on Friday—in the absence of actual basketball games, Singh lamented the fact that Cousins had not done something he was supposed to do in advance of the tournament.

That prompted Singh to say, “Cousins is such a d–k. I could see him just being like, ‘I don’t wanna f–king do this.’ Not to mention his matchup would be annoyed too, NBA players are carving out their time.”

LMAOOO RONNIE DIDNT KNOW HE WAS LIVE pic.twitter.com/dwHyKbXCvV — NBA 2K20 Intel (@2KIntel) March 31, 2020

Cousins is slated to take on Cleveland center Andre Drummond in his first matchup of the tournament.

DeMarcus Cousins, Master of Wordless Response

Of course, it did not take long for Cousins to get wind of the slight. He responded with near-silence, only posting a GIF that comes from an interrogation scene in the movie, Menace II Society. That almost made his response more ominous:

Cousins’ response was reminiscent of his response to the rumors, back in June of 2015, that Kings coach George Karl wanted Cousins to be shipped out of Sacramento or he would quit. Karl had been working on trade scenarios involving Cousins throughout the offseason, but the Kings’ owner, Vivek Ranadive and general manager Vlade Divac refused to make any of Karl’s proposed trades.

Taking to Twitter, Cousins posted emojis of grass with a snake emoji in the middle. That was all—no words, just a snake. In the grass.

🌾🐍🌾 — DeMarcus Cousins (@boogiecousins) June 23, 2015

Singh responded a few hours later on Twitter: “Bro in a moment of work stress, I said something super dumb that wasn’t at all how I feel about you. My bad & I sincerely apologize. Let’s have some fun starting this weekend, bring the action and see if you can be crowned champ.”

Bro in a moment of work stress, I said something super dumb that wasn’t at all how I feel about you. My bad & I sincerely apologize. Let’s have some fun starting this weekend, bring the action and see if you can be crowned champ — Ronnie 2K 2K20 (@Ronnie2K) April 1, 2020

Cousins Facing Tough Times

Cousins is in the midst of some rough times and a nice, low-key NBA 2K tournament probably sounded like a good idea. Well, maybe not.

Last summer, Cousins was signed by the Lakers after playing a half-season with the Warriors. He was coming off an Achilles tendon injury at the time and when he got back onto the floor, his performance was uneven. He hoped to find a solid role with the Lakers.

Instead, he tore his ACL and has missed the season. The Lakers waived him in February to make room for free-agent signee Markieff Morris. In his place, center Dwight Howard has excelled and could re-up with the Lakers next offseason. That would mean Cousins might never play for L.A. and will likely have to scrounge for a minimum contract next season.

“I think DeMarcus Cousins is looking at a make-good contract, even if it’s more than the minimum, I think, after the series of injuries he has had,” ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said on his podcast this week. “He’s had three consecutive serious injuries on top of each other—with the Achilles, the quad injury and then the ACL—all of which indicates maybe coming back and doing too much too fast. … He’s gonna have a job in the league, but I don’t think it’s gonna be for, quote, big money.”

