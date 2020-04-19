The Bears have certainly been busy this offseason. Chicago has met with myriad prospects prior to the upcoming 2020 NFL Draft, with an emphasis on offensive line, safety and linebacker based on their reported meetings so far.

We compiled data from 247 Sports, WalterFootball.com, Draft Ace and information from the Draft Network’s Justin Melo in order to gather a comprehensive list of every single draft prospect the Bears have met with in some way. Of the players they have met with so far, Chicago has shown the most interest in Purdue tight end Brycen Hopkins and offensive lineman Josh Jones, meeting with both multiple times.

Here’s a list of every meeting the Bears have had, along with the nature of the meetings grouped by position.

NOTE: We will be updating this list frequently and adding any new information on meetings as it becomes available.

2020 NFL Draft: Chicago Bears Prospect Tracker:

Quarterbacks:

Ben DiNucci, QB, James Madison (virtual meeting)

Jake Fromm, QB, Georgia (combine meeting)

Steven Montez, QB, Colorado (virtual meeting)

James Morgan, QB, FIU (East/West shrine game)

Running Backs:

Jet Anderson, RB, TCU (combine meeting)

Dre Brown, RB, Illinois (Pro Day visit)

Jason Huntley, RB, New Mexico State (Pro Day visit)

O-Line:

Ben Bartch, G, St. John’s (combine meeting)

Saadhiq Charles, OT, LSU (planned, unconfirmed meeting)

Charlie Heck, OT, North Carolina (combine meeting)

Matt Hennessy, C, Temple (combine meeting)

Robert Hunt, OT, La.-Lafayette (virtual meeting)

Cordel Iwuagwu, OG, TCU, (East/West shrine game)

Josh Jones, OT, Houston (virtual meeting, private visit)

Damien Lewis, OG, LSU (virtual meeting)

Cesar Ruiz, C, Michigan (virtual meeting)

Logan Stenberg, G, Kentucky (combine meeting)

Dallas Warmack, G, Oregon (Pro Day visit)

Wide Receivers:

Gabriel Davis, WR, Central Florida (combine meeting)

Van Jefferson, WR, Florida (combine meeting)

Jauan Jennings, WR, Tennessee (Senior Bowl meeting)

Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor (virtual meeting)

Darnell Mooney, WR, Tulane (virtual meeting)

Joe Reed, WR, Virginia (East/West shrine game)

Binjimen Victor, WR, Ohio State (East/West shrine game)

Tight Ends:

Brycen Hopkins, TE, Purdue (combine meeting, virtual meeting, Senior Bowl meeting)

Dalton Keane, TE, Virginia Tech (combine meeting)

Jared Pinkney, TE, Vanderbilt (Senior Bowl meeting)

Adam Trautman, TE, Dayton (Senior Bowl meeting)

Defensive Line:

Bradley Anae, DE/3-4OLB, Utah (combine meeting)

K’Lavon Chaisson, DE/OLB, LSU (combine meeting)

Darrion Daniels, DL, Nebraska (virtual meeting)

Marlon Davidson, DL, Auburn (private visit)

Trevis Gipson, DE, Tulsa (Senior Bowl meeting)

Terrell Lewis, EDGE, Alabama (virtual meeting)

Curtis Weaver, DE/3-4OLB, Boise State (workout and meeting confirmed by Weaver)

Linebackers:

Akeem Davis-Gaither, LB, Appalachian State (Senior Bowl meeting)

Jonathan Greenard, LB, Florida (combine meeting)

Yetur Gross-Matos, LB, Penn State (combine meeting)

Michael Pinckney, OLB, Miami (East/West shrine game)

Davion Taylor, OLB, Colorado (virtual meeting)

Evan Weaver, ILB, California (virtual meeting)

Kenny Willekes, LB, Michigan State (Senior Bowl meeting)

Raequan Williams, LB, Michigan State (Senior Bowl meeting)

Logan Wilson, ILB, Wyoming (Senior Bowl meeting)

Jabari Zuniga, LB, Florida (combine meeting)

Secondary:

Antoine Brooks Jr., S, Maryland (Senior Bowl meeting)

Jeremy Chinn, S, Southern Illinois (virtual meeting)

Rodney Clemons, S, SMU (East/West shrine game)

Cameron Dantzler, CB, Mississippi State (virtual meeting)

Javaris Davis, CB, Auburn (virtual meeting)

Jeremiah Dinson, S, Auburn (East/West shrine game)

Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU (virtual meeting)

A.J. Green, CB, Oklahoma State (Senior Bowl meeting)

Lamar Jackson, CB, Nebraska (Pro Day visit)

Brandon Jones, S, Texas (combine meeting)

Troy Pride, CB, Notre Dame (Senior Bowl meeting)

Geno Stone, S, Iowa (combine meeting)

Marshe Terry, S, Northern Illinois (virtual meeting)

Antoine Winfield Jr., S, Minnesota (virtual meeting)

Special Teams:

Rodrigo Blankenship, K, Georgia (Senior Bowl meeting)

Blake Ferguson, LS, LSU (Senior Bowl meeting)

Braden Mann, P, Texas A&M (Senior Bowl meeting)

