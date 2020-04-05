Patriots Interviewed Small-School QB Drawing Brett Favre Comparisons

The New England Patriots have shown some interest in Florida International’s James Morgan. The Green Bay native has drawn some comparisons to Brett Favre, whom he grew up idolizing. It’s possible the Patriots could be considering him for their third QB.

Part of the Patriots’ Draft Focus Seems Clear

After the Patriots released veteran Cody Kessler last week, the Patriots would seem to be focused on drafting a QB in the 2020 NFL Draft. As of now, the team only has second-year-pro Jarrett Stidham and backup Brian Hoyer on the roster at QB. There’s almost no way the team goes into the 2020 season with no other options at QB.

The Patriots don’t have to select Morgan, but there are some reasons to believe he could be a player the team is excited about.

What the Patriots Might Like About James Morgan

The Patriots reportedly met with Morgan via video teleconference this last week. The interest in Morgan may have been heightened by his standout performance in the East-West Shrine Game.

Morgan completed 9-of-14 for 116 yards and a TD in the college All-Star game designed to give some players from smaller programs an opportunity to impress scouts before the NFL Draft.

“I think for my entire life I really believe that I can do it… drives me everyday to be my best and work as hard as I can and help an organization win some games.” FIU quarterback and 2020 NFL Draft Prospect James Morgan (@Jmoneyyy12) on @TheFreshTake__ pic.twitter.com/4HNswzeOhY — Greg Williams (@GregWilliams28) April 4, 2020

The Pats were impressed enough with Morgan to set up the meeting with him, and they were similarly smitten with former second-round pick Jimmy Garoppolo when he came out of Eastern Illinois in 2014.

The Patriots drafted Garoppolo then likely preparing for Tom Brady’s departure. However, it didn’t happen as quickly as the Patriots may have anticipated. Ultimately, Garoppolo was traded to the San Francisco 49ers in 2017. Brady was still going strong and not ready to give way to a successor.

Now that Brady has moved on to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Patriots must look at things differently with the QB position.

The Patriots Can Look Early or Late for a Third QB

Most talent evaluators don’t have Morgan listed as one of the top players at his position.

However, it appears each day there is a new team showing interest. The Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New York Jets and Indianapolis Colts are all believed to be showing interest in Morgan.

Even though he may be in high demand, the Patriots may not be willing to wait or to trade up to acquire him. However, if they truly love a prospect who has a higher grade, they could trade up to get someone who might be better prepared to make a splash.

For the first time in 20 years, the Patriots are seriously putting work into finding the right kind of QB. During the Brady era, it was a waste of time to consider bringing in someone with the potential to become a franchise QB.

With the G.O.A.T on the roster, rookies and veterans were only going to start if Brady was hurt. The next QB who comes into the organization will likely have a much higher ceiling.

