Rams Trade Star Wide Receiver to Texans: Report

The Houston Texans may have traded away arguably the top receiver in the game at the official start of the new NFL season when they dealt DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals for pennies on the dollar. However, they may have just found the answer to the drastic hole left behind by the perennial All-Pro wideout by adding a four-time 1,000-plus yard receiver to the mix.

Texans Acquire Brandin Cooks in Trade From Rams

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport took to Twitter on Thursday night to break the news that the Houston Texans were in the process of acquiring speedster Brandin Cooks from the Los Angeles Rams, moments later the deal was official.

Houston will reportedly send one of their two second-rounders to Los Angeles in this year’s upcoming NFL draft to acquire the services of Cooks.

Sources: The #Texans are in the process of trading for #Rams WR Brandin Cooks. On the move again, this time to Houston. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 9, 2020

Cooks Traded For 3rd Time in Career

Per Rapoport, Brandin Cooks’ contract with the Rams become fully guaranteed following March 20th, yet Los Angeles was content with keeping the star receiver around as they felt confident they could trade him, and trade him they did.

For the #Rams, they held onto WR Brandin Cooks past March 20, despite his salary become fully guaranteed. They were OK keeping him, but felt they could trade him. Today, they were proven right. https://t.co/N5QZWhXUpb — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 9, 2020

Being dealt in the offseason has become an occurrence that Cooks is quite familiar with during his young career. Cooks’ latest move to Houston marks the third time the former first-round selection has been traded during his six-year NFL career.

Teams continuing to move on from Cooks is certainly puzzling. He’s a highly productive player, evident by his four 1,000-yard campaigns. Arguably even more importantly, he’s just 26-years of age.

Yet, despite teams continuing to cut bait with the wide receiver, other teams continue to line up at the prospect of acquiring a dynamic player such as Cooks, dealing away major capital to do so.

Cooks has been traded to the New England Patriots, Los Angeles Rams, and now the Houston Texans. In exchange, his former teams have acquired a grand total of two first-round picks and one second-round pick.

Rams & Texans to Look Drastically Different in 2020

Over the past month, the Rams have rid themselves of two of the most productive and lethal playmakers from their Super Bowl run in 2018.

The release of former Offensive Player of the Year Todd Gurley and now the trade of Brandin Cooks may be just the start of what could be a drastic reconstruction of the Rams’ roster, much of which has to do with the team deciding to pay quarterback Jared Goff last offseason.

The Rams inked the former first-overall pick to a $134 million extension with an NFL record $110 million in guaranteed money.

For Houston, whether you agree with the abundance of moves or not there’s no denying Bill O’Brien is wheeling and dealing at the helm of the franchise. Per ESPN’s Field Yates, Houston has traded away 12 players and/or picks while acquiring 15 players and/or picks since August 31st.

Since August 31st, the Texans have traded away 12 players/picks and acquired 15 players/picks. A look at them all in composite: pic.twitter.com/NqI77GEa9I — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 9, 2020

DeShaun Watson may not have DeAndre Hopkins to throw the ball to anymore, but with their latest trade Houston does boast a formidable wide receiver corps consisting of the newly acquired Cooks, Will Fuller, Kenny Stills and free-agent signee Randall Cobb.