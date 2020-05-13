Impressive Stat Points to Explosive 2020 Season for 49ers’ Deebo Samuel

Deebo Samuel didn’t take long to make an impact for the San Francisco 49ers, quickly becoming the offense’s most versatile weapon after being selected in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

However, with just 11 starts in his rookie year due to injury, it doesn’t feel like Samuel came close to his ceiling in 2019. 961 total yards and 6 touchdowns in the regular season is nothing to shake a stick at, but it’s a recent stat from Pro Football Focus that hints at a big 2020 for Samuel.

Most forced missed tackles by WRs by season 2016: Odell Beckham Jr, Giants – 30

2017: Golden Tate, Lions – 22

2018: Golden Tate, Eagles – 23

2019: Deebo Samuel, 49ers – 23 pic.twitter.com/UOhWDtMVZ5 — PFF (@PFF) May 8, 2020

Deebo is in good company with New York Giants WR Golden Tate and Cleveland Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr., and it could be argued that Samuel’s season is more impressive than Tate or Beckham’s due to being a rookie as well as playing less games.

Going into 2020, Samuel will be expected to step up, and understandably so. With the addition of WR Brandon Aiyuk through the 2020 NFL Draft, Deebo has a threatening presence opposite of him and tight end George Kittle.

Making the most of a diverse group of weapons is not just quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo‘s job, but also Samuel, who should find even more opportunities to break games open in 2020.

A Receiving Threat

NBC Sports’ Matt Maiocco recently talked to University of South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp, who talked his former receiver’s tendency to get out of shape in the offseason. However, Deebo is built for the game of football and a playmaker no matter what.

“Of course, he shows up a little bit overweight and (49ers receivers coach) Wes Welker takes him out for some 6 a.m. runs to get him back in shape. But I said, ‘You’re going to get a guy who’s a playmaker with the ball in his hands.’ He’s a receiver, but he’s got a big lower body. He runs through contact. He plays almost like a running back. They utilized him a lot in that manner.”

Samuel ranked fifth among NFL receivers in total yards after catch in 2019 with 473 of his receiving yards coming after he has the ball in his hands. Unsurprisingly, Deebo doesn’t lead the 49ers in this statistical category, as Kittle racked up 602 yards after the catch.

While at Arizona State, Aiyuk made explosive plays as well, but is more focused on getting open downfield for big gains, rather than catching quick passes and doing more as a ball-carrier.

On paper, this is a great complement. Aiyuk will be expected to open space and stretch the field, while Samuel can make the most of the defense’s focus on Aiyuk and Kittle.

Follow our feed and join our community at Heavy on 49ers on Facebook!

A Rushing Weapon

In the 18 total games Deebo played in 2019, the 49ers handed the ball off to Samuel 20 times, which he took for 261 yards and three touchdowns. That is an unbelievably successful result, but 2020 won’t be as simple as running those plays more often.

With running backs like Raheem Mostert, Tevin Coleman and Jerick McKinnon, there’s already questions about how many touches each rusher will get in 2020.

Expect Samuel to get more touches on the ground, but it’s unlikely that Deebo will become a five-rushes-a-game type of player, unless the 49ers have serious trouble getting him the ball in the air.

READ NEXT: 49ers’ Nick Bosa Primed for Major Sack Total Increase in 2020

Evan Reier is a sportswriter covering the San Francisco 49ers for Heavy.com and local sports for the Montana Standard in Butte, MT. Follow and reach out to him on Twitter at @evanreier.